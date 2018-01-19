U.S. prosecutors told a judge Friday they will seek the death penalty for a 28-year-old man charged with the kidnapping and killing of a University of Illinois scholar from China, also broaching new allegations that he choked and sexually assaulted someone five years ago.
Christensen’s trial is slated to begin Feb. 27. He has pleaded not guilty.
Friday’s five-page filing also cites as factors in seeking capital punishment the “heinous, cruel, or depraved manner” of the crime and that it involved “planning and premeditation,” as well as what the document says is Christensen’s “lack of remorse.”
‘A message seeking comment from Christensen’s attorney, Robert Tucker, wasn’t immediately returned.