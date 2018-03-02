Prosecutors want to search phone of former NU prof charged in River North murder

Cook County prosecutors want to look at the cellphone and computer files of a former Northwestern University professor charged with a bloody River North murder.

Wyndham Lathem likely used his phone and Google drive accounts to send messages to loved ones after he and co-defendant Andrew Warren repeatedly stabbed Lathem’s boyfriend, Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, inside an apartment in a State Street high rise last July, Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Gonzalez said Friday during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Police previously have said Warren held out his cellphone to record video as Lathem stabbed Cornell-Duranleau with a 6-inch-long drywall knife. But Gonzalez said Friday that the phone police recovered from Lathem after he surrendered to authorities in Oakland, Calif., does not contain video of the slaying.

“We don’t believe now that we have that phone” with footage of the murder, she said, noting that text messages and other evidence leads investigators to believe “it was used to record other things.”

Prosecutors last month filed a motion seeking to force Lathem to provide the passcode for his phone, but have since learned that the FBI is able to break the phone’s encryption software without the code, Gonzalez said. A warrant signed in December should permit investigators to access Lathem’s phone and computer files, Gonzalez said.

Lathem’s lawyer, Barry Sheppard, said Friday that the warrant was no longer valid, and that prosecutors were requesting permission to go on a “fishing expedition.”

Police have said that 44-year-old Lathem and Warren corresponded over the Internet for months, plotting the murder as part of a sexual fantasy: a brutal killing of someone picked by Lathem, then a double-suicide, with Lathem shooting Warren as Warren stabbed Lathem.

Police say Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed 47 times, with more than a dozen wounds that might have been fatal on their own. Warren also bashed Cornell-Duranleau in the head with a heavy lamp, as Cornell-Duranleau cried out as Lathem attacked him, police said.

Prosecutors’ motion seeking to force Lathem to unlock his phone also fleshed out details on how investigators believe Lathem and Warren spent the hours before and after the killing.

Surveillance cameras at Lathem’s Michigan Avenue apartment building show him walking through the lobby to the elevators with Cornell-Duranleau around 9:30 p.m. the night of July 26.

At 4:30 a.m. on July 27, cameras captured Lathem walking with Warren to the elevator. Warren, an employee of Oxford University, had left London on a flight to Chicago barely 48 hours earlier.

Minutes after Lathem and Warren passed through the lobby, a neighbor heard “a banging noise, like someone (was) being thrown around in a fight,” prosecutors wrote. “(The neighbor) further heard a male voice yelling ‘help me’ and ‘get away.'”

The neighbor went to the building’s front desk to report the sounds of struggle at 5:05 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, cameras showed Lathem and Warren walking to a stairwell and to an adjoining building.

That afternoon, a worker at a public library in Lake Geneva, Wis., said Lathem approached her and made a $1,000 donation in Cornell-Duranleau’s name. Lathem also asked if he could use the library’s phone to place a call around 8 p.m.

The front desk at Lathem’s apartment building also received a call at 7:51 p.m. with a male voice reporting that “a crime had been committed” in his apartment.

Police entered the apartment that day, and found the apartment soaked with blood, and Cornell-Duranleau dead in the bedroom. A bloody knife lay in the kitchen and a broken handle for a second knife was found in the trash.

Prosecutors said Lathem admitted to the killing in video messages he sent to relatives at some point during the week he and Warren spent on the run before turning themselves in to police in Oakland and San Francisco.

U.S. Marshals were able to get copies of the video from Lathem’s parents, according to the motion.

Warren, prosecutors have said, confessed to his role in the killing.