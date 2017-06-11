Rahm in Washington to mark 25 years since election of Bill Clinton

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and former President Bill Clinton are shown at the 2012 announcement of the Infrastructure Trust. | Sun-Times file photo

WASHINGTON – Mayor Rahm Emanuel, whose rise as a national figure started with his work on Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, on Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the election of Bill Clinton discussing domestic policy at Georgetown University with other former Clinton White House staffers.

A day-long anniversary symposium titled “Clinton 25: Georgetown Reflects On The Vision Of Bill Clinton” is hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

Emanuel, a Clinton Senior Advisor for Policy and Strategy years before he was former President Barack Obama’s first chief of staff, will be on a panel with former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Maria Echaveste; former Director of White House Political Affairs Minyon Moore, and former Chief Domestic Policy Advisor Bruce Reed.

Clinton received his undergraduate degree at Georgetown. The event will bring together Clinton-era figures to “look back on President Clinton’s journey from Georgetown to the White House, his time as president, and his vision for the country and the world,” a release said.

Clinton was governor of Arkansas when he launched his presidential bid.There is also a celebration this week in Little Rock, Ark., which Emanuel will not attend, according to City Hall.