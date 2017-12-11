Rauner calls on Berrios to resign as Cook County Assessor

Gov. Bruce Rauner calling for the resignation of Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios while in the backyard of the Wheeling home of Marianne Murphy — a Rauner appointee to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Dec. 11, 2017. | Tina Sfondeles for the Sun-Times

Calling Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan the “unholy trifecta of collusion,” Gov. Bruce Rauner stood in a suburban backyard on Monday morning in a campaign stop to call for the resignation of the longtime assessor.

Cook County Assessor Berrios’ campaign, in turn, fought back, saying Rauner should “do the people of Illinois a favor – he should admit that he has failed as governor and resign.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy last week, too, called for Berrios’ resignation, calling the system a “property tax racket.” The calls come after a report by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica revealed that Berrios’ office failed to assess thousands of properties.

“This system has to change and it’s got to start with the resignation of Joe Berrios. Joe has to go,” Rauner said. “He is a core feeder of this rigged corrupt system. Joe Berrios, Mike Madigan and J.B. Pritzker are the unholy trinity of collusion, corruption, conflicts of interest in our property tax system.”

Rauner’s example of a high property tax home, however, was a little unusual. The Wheeling home, where he held Monday’s news conference, is owned by Marianne Murphy — a Rauner appointee to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Murphy was appointed in December 2016 and her term expires in July 2019.

Murphy is also on ALEC’s Private Enterprise Advisory Council, serving as its first vice chair, according to her bio. The American Legislative Exchange Council is an ultra-conservative group crated to influence state lawmakers. Goals of the group include privatizing public education, cutting taxes and cutting public employee compensation. The group also opposes Obamacare.

Rauner said the property tax system is “orchestrated by Mike Madigan.”

“He has his puppet, Joe Berrios, do his bidding on property tax assessments and it’s all to benefit political insiders like [the] Pritzkers who saved themselves hundreds of thousands of millions of dollars through the rigged system, all of which hurt the middle class in the state of Illinois and here in Cook County.”

Berrios’ campaign manager Mario Lopez called the governor’s event a “blatant political stunt.”

“This attack is coming from a governor who just last week complained about being ‘not in charge’ of the state. Like Donald Trump, Bruce Rauner relies on blatant political stunts in a bid to save his failing administration and re-election bid,” Lopez said in a statement, while also blaming him for dedicating “his tenure to attacking working families, women and children.”

Lopez said Berrios “has taken charge and focused on improving the the assessment system he inherited by making it fair and equitable for every Cook County resident.”

The Pritzker campaign called Monday’s event a distraction. Last week Pritzker opted not to comment on whether he believes Berrios should resign.

A Chicago Sun-Times investigation earlier this year found that Pritzker saved $230,000 in property tax breaks last year by leaving his Gold Coast mansion in disrepair.

“As I’ve stated, we need to reform our flawed and inequitable property tax system,” Pritzker said in a statement. “But I’m not here to score political points by attacking other Democrats. That’s what my opponents are doing when we should be focused on defeating Bruce Rauner. The voters will ultimately decide if Mr. Berrios deserves another term.”

On Monday, the Pritzker campaign said Rauner “should focus on getting his own house in order instead of distracting from his own failings.”