Rauner calls Pritzker ‘one of the worst investors on the planet’

A day after declaring he wasn’t “in charge” and blaming House Speaker Michael Madigan for “rigging” the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Gov. Bruce Rauner doubled down on his remarks, while also alleging Democratic primary frontrunner J.B. Pritzker is “hiding from taxes” with off-shore trusts.

For months, the governor has been coy about talking about his campaign or his competitors. But with a Republican primary challenger surfacing and a costly primary battle ahead, Rauner went full forward with an attack on Pritzker’s finances.

The Rauner campaign released a statement on Tuesday morning, accusing the Pritzker family of a “history of off-shore holdings and avoiding taxes.” At issue is the lack of information about Pritzker’s trusts.

In response, the Pritzker campaign issued a one-sentence statement:

“We’re not going to get in the way of the Bruce Rauner implosion tour,” campaign manager Anne Caprara said.

Asked whether he has any off-shore accounts, the governor said he has investments he doesn’t control. Rauner also said he’s “worked hard” on his assets: “I’ve made all my money. I didn’t inherit money.”

“The candidate, Pritzker, inherited over $3 billion and he and his family has chosen, chosen, on a massive scale to hide hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of their money off-shore in accounts outside of the United States,” Rauner said. “That is fundamentally wrong. That is going to come out and it is outrageous.”

In October, Pritzker was dubbed the fifth-richest person in Illinois by Forbes with an estimated fortune of $3.4 billion. Rauner did not make the list, which had a cutoff this year of $2 billion. But Pritzker’s deeper pockets did not translate into bigger earnings. The Democrat reported income last year that was just a fraction of what Rauner reported.

Pritzker’s latest tax return shows $14.95 million in adjusted gross income for 2016 — having paid a federal tax rate of 27.7 percent. He reported $9.9 million in income jointly in 2015 and $3.13 million jointly in 2014.

“Inherits $3 billion and he’s still got $3 billion years later, mostly. And, but he only reports $16 million of income,” Rauner said. “How do you do that? I mean, you, you have to be one of the worst investors on the planet to only generate $16 million of income on $3 billion of assets.”

At a news conference called to announce a new statewide helpline to help those impacted by opioid addiction, Rauner declined to take back his “not in charge” statement from the day before.

“No, not really. Everyone in this state knows what I’m talking about,” Rauner said, adding that Madigan controls both lobbyists and judges through patronage.

So why is he seeking re-election if Madigan is still there? “I believe he will we be going somewhere, into retirement,” Rauner said.

No Republican has filed to run in Madigan’s House district.

Rauner on Monday had also slammed Madigan for working behind the scenes to back Pritzker in the Democratic primary.