Rauner plans world-class research and innovation center in South Loop

A new research facility is planned for this land south of Roosevelt Road and west of the Chicago River. | Google Maps

Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying to pull together a deal to build a world class research and innovation center — helmed by the University of Illinois — on vacant land just south of the Loop that would act as an engine for growth.

The project would give the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus — the state’s flagship school — a long-sought outpost in Chicago.

Plans also call for Northwestern University and the University of Chicago to partner on the project.

Dubbed Discover Partners Institute (DPI), the private-public research facility has lofty goals.

“The Institute will build upon, deploy, and expand the world-class problem-solving strengths of the University of Illinois and partner institutions to address critical challenges faced by society and industry as the foundation for an unparalleled innovation ecosystem,” according to a news release issued by the U of I.

Plans call for the recruitment of 90 new faculty members and up to 1,800 students.

The research facility is to be built on 62 acres of riverfront land just east of the Chicago River and south of Roosevelt Road. The vacant property is criss-crossed by old rail lines and occupied by homeless squatters who live in tents.

DPI will serve graduate and undergraduate students from the state’s three universities — Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. Students will spend one to four semesters living in Chicago while working at DPI and at businesses and startups in the city.

It will also will bring in students and support faculty from Northwestern and the U of C.

“The Institute will connect top research faculty in agriculture, healthcare, computing, and other critical fields with businesses and students. Their interdisciplinary research and education collaborations will address real-world challenges, promoting the breakthrough discovery that creates new products and companies, and provides hands-on experience for students that produces a highly skilled workforce for the city and state,” according to the university’s statement.

While financing and other details of the nascent project were scarce, Rauner was expected to officially announce and discuss the undertaking Thursday.