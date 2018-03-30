Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A 23-year-old man walked to a Red Line station after being stabbed early Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. He was standing on a sidewalk at 12:39 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell when another male walked up and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, according to Chicago Police.
- Three men were separately targeted at around 12:43 a.m. Friday by a group of robbers on a Red Line train traveling through the Near North Side. The robbers were last seen heading east on Fullerton after leaving the station’s platform, police said.
- A man was shot at a gas station early Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 25-year-old was sitting in a van at 12:43 a.m. in the parking lot of the gas station in the first block of East 116th Street when someone in a black sedan shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police.
