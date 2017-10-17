Retired detective Reynaldo Guevara scheduled to take witness stand

In a courthouse appearance years in the making, Reynaldo Guevara on Tuesday is expected to take the witness stand against two men who claim the retired detective coerced them into confessing to a double-murder they did not commit. But what the retired Chicago Police detective will say once he’s under oath is anyone’s guess.

For years, defendants sent to prison based on cases Guevara made during three decades on a Northwest Side gang unit have claimed the detective beat them into confessions, fabricated statements and intimidated witnesses into lying.

And until recently, Guevara had denied the allegations, until a civil jury awarded $20 million to a man who was released from prison in a wrongful conviction case. Ever since, Guevara has taken the 5th when questioned about his tactics, even as dozens of people he put in jail have alleged they were framed.

Legal experts say that Guevara faces a “perjury trick bag,” if he opens his mouth about the allegations against him. Facing questions about events that happened decades ago, any error could potentially be used to charge him with lying on the stand.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, Gabriel Solache and Arturo DeLeon-Reyes, first tried in 2013 to call Guevara to testify about his investigation of a brutal 1998 Bucktown double-murder. The two men, both serving life sentences, say Guevara beat them into confessing to a crime they did not commit. Called to testify in the case, Guevara took the 5th.

Guevara’s return to the stand four years later comes only after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx took the rare step of granting a police officer immunity for his testimony — meaning what he says on the stand can’t be used to build a criminal case against him. Prosecutors say they have a solid case against Solache and Reyes, but need Guevara’s testimony to beat back their allegations of abuse.

In court, Guevara’s lawyer has said he would not advise Guevara to testify, raising the specter of disgraced former CPD Commander Jon Burge, and questioning the motives for prosecutors to put Guevara on the stand.

Burge for years was accused of presiding over a detective unit that routinely beat and suffocated suspects on the city’s South Side during the 1980s and 1990s. But Burge never faced criminal charges for the abuse, and the statute of limitations for any of those crimes had long passed in 2011, when Burge was sentenced to four and a half years in prison; that was after a jury found him guilty of lying under oath during a deposition, when he denied knowledge of torture by officers under his command.

With no risk of criminal prosecution based on his testimony — and, given that Guevara retired in 2005, it’s likely too late to prosecute him for any misconduct he committed while on the job — prosecutors say Guevara has to answer questions or risk going to jail himself for contempt of court. Lawyers for Solache and Reyes, trying to build their case, have asked to cross-examine Guevara about multiple cases where the others have made similar claims of abuse.

Last July, Jose Montanez and Armando Serrano were released from prison after serving 23 years for the 1993 murder of Rodrigo Vargas, a case in which a jailhouse informant claimed Guevara beat him until he agreed to testify that he’d heard the two suspects confessing to shooting Vargas.

In April, Foxx dropped cases against Roberto Almodovar and William Negron, who had spent more than 20 years behind bars. They claimed Guevara railroaded them by intimidating witnesses. Three other cases involving allegations of misconduct by Guevara have resulted in post-conviction release.