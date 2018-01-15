Rev. Jackson calls Trump threat to U.S. global interests

President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric are a threat to America’s global interests, like “we’ve never known before,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said Monday.

Speaking at the Hyatt Regency Chicago before the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s annual Martin Luther King Day breakfast, Jackson also said he believes Sen. Dick Durbin’s account of Trump’s remarks at an Oval Office meeting last week.

According to multiple media reports confirmed by Durbin, Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as “shithole” countries during a White House meeting that had been called to brief the president on a bipartisan compromise on immigration — a deal that now appears moot. Durbin’s account has not been disputed by a Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., another author of the deal who was in the room.

“Dick Durbin and Senator Graham did not lie. Also, there’s evidence … the president was calling around bragging to his friends that he had done this act,” Jackson said.

It’s part of a pattern, according to the head of Rainbow PUSH. Trump has questioned President Obama’s birthplace and “he’s equated civil rights marchers with neo-Nazis and the KKK,” Jackson said, referring to a march by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. last year.

“All of us have a real sense of threat,” the civil rights leader said. “When you demean countries in our hemisphere; Africa, one-eighth of the human race; when you threaten to have a nuclear showdown with North Korea” and call into question the US commitment to NATO, he concluded: “that is a threat to America like we’ve never known before.”

Several politicians were among the roughly 1,300 people at the breakfast, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Democratic gubernatorial candidates Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker.

“I knew when he started his campaign that he was a racist,” Pritzker said of Trump. “When Sen. Durbin confirms that that horrible word (was) used … I believe him.”

“I think it’s sad on Martin Luther King week and day, we are talking about a racist president who proves it time and time again.”

Also attending was state Sen. Kwame Raoul, a candidate for Illinois attorney general. Raoul’s parents are from Haiti.

“I invite Donald Trmp to visit Savannah (Georgia) where there’s a monument commemorating the Haitian soldiers’ contribution to the siege of Savannah,” during the Revolution, Raoul said.

“I invite Donald Trump to come to Chicago … and to visit the International House [at the University of Chicago] where Frederick Douglass delivered an address 125 years ago” noting that until Haiti did so, “no Christian nation had abolished slavery,” he added.

“Learn your history, Mr. President.”