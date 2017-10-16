Riverwalk remains closed after being flooded by record rainfall

Debris littered parts of the Chicago Riverwalk Monday morning. The pedestrian walkway flooded during Saturday's downpour and though waters had mostly receded by Monday the Riverwalk remained closed. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

Bits of broken branches, a thick layer of mud and overturned trash cans kept a large section of the city’s popular Riverwalk closed Monday morning, following the flooding from the record rainfall.

Yellow tape blocked most of the entrances to the Riverwalk along Wacker Drive, although several people were seen dipping under the tape, apparently seeking a shortcut. It wasn’t immediately clear when the closed sections would be reopened.

A man walking along the Riverwalk who said he was with the city said there didn’t appear to be any damage, only debris.

Heavy rains swamped the city Saturday, with about 4.19 inches at O’Hare Airport. It was the wettest day since 2011, when 6.68 inches of rain fell on July 23.

The city issued a statement noting the heavy rainfall — 4.25 inches was measured at Midway Airport in less than 24 hours.

“While these events are rare, the Riverwalk was designed to withstand flood conditions during significant rain events and Fleet and Facility Management crews are working on the clean up efforts now,” a city spokesperson said. “Examples of this design include the floating gardens of the Jetty which rise and fall with the river level and landscaping in the Cove that can withstand submerged conditions for long periods of time.”

Contributing: Fran Spielman