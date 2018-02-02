Search called off for NW suburban nurse who disappeared in Hawaii river

Authorities on Friday called off the search for a northwest suburban nurse who was swept into a river in Hawaii last weekend.

Kelly Mrowinski, who was working as a traveling nurse at Hilo Medical Center on Hawaii island, was hiking with another person Jan. 26 when they fell into the Wailuku River near the Piihonua Falls, according to Hawaii police and fire officials.

Mrowinski’s companion was able to get out and call 911, but a series of dive searches and helicopter searches throughout the week were unsuccessful, officials said.

The search had been extended once at the request of Mrowinski’s family, but it was called off Friday evening, officials said.

Mrowinski’s family, who traveled to Hawaii for the search, could not be reached for comment.

Mrowinski, in her mid-20s, attended Schaumburg High School from 2004 to 2007, District 211 spokesman Tom Petersen said. He called Mrowinski’s disappearance a “very sad story.”

A spokeswoman for Hilo Medical Center declined to comment on Friday, but the hospital issued a statement to CBS Chicago: “Our hopes and thoughts are with the family… We appreciated Kelly for coming to Hilo to provide care to our community. This excellent nurse was well received by her colleagues.”