Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman at it again, police say

She did it again.

Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman, who has had repeated arrests for sneaking onto planes without a ticket and entering restricted areas of airports, is now being held at O’Hare Airport awaiting charges for illegally boarding a flight to London, where she was arrested by British customs at least 24 hours ago.

Chicago Police told Sneed Hartman successfully got through security, bypassed TSA and was able to board a bus to the O’Hare International terminal “several days ago.”

After spending approximately 24 hours in the O’Hare International terminal, Hartman successfully boarded a British Airways flight without a boarding pass by blending in with the passengers,” a police spokesman said.

“British customs picked her up upon arrival after being forewarned by the airline there was a passenger on board without a ticket and a boarding pass, although she was able to find a seat,” he said. “She was flown back to O’Hare last night where she is still awaiting charges.”

Hartman, who once told her public defender she grew up in Chicago and went to Chicago Vocational School but has no family and has lived in shelters in the city, claims she feels airports are safer then living on the street.