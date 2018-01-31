Serial stowaway will remain in custody, undergo psychiatric evaluation

Marilyn Hartman, the so-called “Serial Stowaway,” will remain grounded and undergo a psychiatric evaluation as a judge Wednesday ruled that she will continue to be held without bond after making a weekend visit to O’Hare Airport only days after being arrested for sneaking onto a British Airways flight that carried her to London.

At a hearing on the charge of violating conditions of her bond at a Cook County branch court, Hartman’s public defender, Parle Roe-Taylor, said she would ask the court to again grant Hartman bond. Led into court in a navy blue jail uniform, the silver-haired Hartman, 66, seemed at odds with her attorney.

When Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. asked whether Hartman had family, Roe-Taylor replied that the 66-year-old did, prompting Hartman to shout, “No, I don’t!” Hartman, her mouth agape in an apparent expression of incredulity, turned to scan the courtroom gallery. When Bourgeois asked whether Hartman was currently under the care of a “medical professional,” Roe-Taylor said Hartman was not, and Hartman said loudly, “Yes!” and shook her head violently.

“Do you mind if I question your client” Bourgeois asked Roe-Taylor.

“Yes, I do,” the lawyer said.

Hartman fairly stormed out of the courtroom at the end of the roughly two-minute hearing, shaking her head.

Judge Bourgeois ordered Hartman’s evaluation at the request of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

At a second hearing, held minutes after the first, Roe-Taylor said she would file a motion to reduce bond within the week.

“We would like to look for some alternative to the Cook County Jail time,” she said.

News reports have found Hartman, a Chicago native, does have three men she refers to as “brothers” living in the Chicago area, though they apparently have been estranged for decades. In court records, Hartman has said she suffers from depression and is on prescription medication, but she has been ruled fit to stand trial in multiple jurisdictions during nearly a decade she has spent sneaking into airports and aboard planes.

After being detained in London, and warned by a Cook County judge to stay away from the airports, she was arrested again early Sunday at O’Hare. That arrest was was her eighth at either O’Hare or Midway, and she has accumulated dozens of similar arrests in California, Florida and other states.