Should serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman land in jail?

In all, Marilyn Hartman has eight arrests now connected to trespassing at O’Hare and Midway airports and attempting to board flights, and dozens of other arrests at airports in California, Hawaii and Florida.

No one can be sure how many times Marilyn Hartman has managed to slip onto airplanes without a ticket; just keeping track just of the times she has been caught is difficult. What can be done to stop her remains an open question.

The grandmotherly 66-year-old jailed after she was arrested at O’Hare International Airport again on Sunday — a week after she was arrested at O’Hare after she successfully got on a British Airlines flight to Heathrow Airport without a ticket, boarding pass or passport. Her visit to O’Hare on Sunday violated the conditions of her bond for the London jaunt, and so she remains in custody. At a hearing Wednesday, her court-appointed attorney said she intended to petition the court to grant Hartman bond, and the judge ordered Hartman to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Her weekend visit to O’Hare came just days after she was released on recognizance bond following her arrest for her illicit trip to London, and after Hartman was repeatedly warned by the judge that she was barred from setting foot on airport property. In all, she has eight arrests now connected to trespassing at O’Hare and Midway airports and attempting to board flights, dozens of other arrests at airports in California, Hawaii and Florida.

Charged mostly with misdemeanors wherever she’s landed in court, and consistently judged sane despite a compulsion to slip onto jets that defies good sense, Hartman has baffled law enforcement officials just as consistently as she has airport security guards. She has seldom spent long in jail, and has walked away from mental health treatment.

Her last trip to Cook County Jail, booked in 2016 after she violated her probation for one airport-trespassing arrest by getting arrested on the grounds of O’Hare airport, was among longest time she has spent behind bars— about four months. Her most recent arrest, her first in two years, comes with four months left on probation.

“Can you stay away from the airports?” Judge Donald Panarese asked her before granting her bond at a hearing last week— over objections from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

“Yes — yes, Your Honor,” Hartman whispered.

“Jail’s not so fun?” Panarese asked.

Fun or not, jail might again be in Hartman’s future, though no one seems to think that is where she belongs.

“Jail is not the answer for this poor woman,” said Mark Ishaug, CEO of mental health services provider Thresholds, a Cook County Jail contractor.

“This is an incredibly unique case. This is absolutely not common for anyone to sneaking onto airplanes, time and again… and the vast majority of people who get mental health treatment are able to avoid going back into the criminal justice system.”

Hartman, experts say, falls into a strange gap at the nexus of the criminal justice and the mental health systems. Despite the lengthy criminal history — a report by authorities in California in 2015 estimated Hartman had made at least 18 attempts to board planes without a ticket at that time— Hartman’s crimes don’t carry significant jail time, and her mental illness does not make her dangerous enough to be committed to a mental health facility.

Her first Chicago arrest came in February 2015, when she was arrested in Terminal 1 at O’Hare for trespassing. She then listed her address as the Pacific Garden Mission. In subsequent Cook County arrests, Hartman has listed her address at shelters, or just as “homeless.” Hartman claims to live off Social Security. A graduate of Chicago Vocational High School, Hartman claims to have no family, though a San Francisco magazine reporter found three apparently estranged brothers living in the Chicago suburbs.

A court-ordered evaluation in 2015 found she was sane, but suffered from “unspecified personality disorder with anti-social traits” and “adjustment disorder.”

The evaluation was similar to diagnoses she received while waiting out cases in San Mateo County a year earlier, after making multiple incursions into San Francisco International Airport, said San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. In California, as in Cook County, intensive mental health services are available to defendants with “major” psychological disorders such as bi-polar disorder or schizophrenia, but not the more mild issues facing Hartman. Hartman, Wagstaffe said, is a “tweener.”

“I asked the judge, ‘Let’s see what we can do for this person. Otherwise, she’s just going to be an incredible annoyance to the people at the airport,’” Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe offered Hartman housing at a local mental health facility, but couldn’t force her to stay there as part of her probation. She walked away from the facility within days, and later surfaced in Oakland, trying to board a plane. Alameda County prosecutors asked Wagstaffe if he wanted her sent back to be prosecuted for violating her probation.

“I said, ‘She’s yours now. Enjoy it,’” Wagstaffe recalled.

“We can’t force people into doing something they don’t want to do. As a society, the way things are set up, there’s not much we can do for (Hartman) than what we did in San Mateo: wait for her to move on, and breathe a sigh of relief.”