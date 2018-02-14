Slain Chicago cop remembered as ‘family man first,’ pillar of daughter’s school

The procession travels to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Wednesday morning at South Loop Elementary School, a blank sheet of paper covered a whole wall. It wasn’t blank for long.

All day, students wrote on it, sharing their thoughts and feelings after learning that one of their own — Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer — had died the day before in the line of duty. Bauer’s daughter, Grace, is a student at the school.

By Wednesday afternoon, the sheet was covered, and staff put up another.

Bauer was always around — he’d served on the finance committee, the Local School Council and, six years ago, helped organize what is now an annual Daddy-Daughter dance.

“First thing you’d see at dismissal was him standing outside smiling and waiting for his daughter to come out,” Principal Tara Shelton said Wednesday. “And he was always here helping to support the school.”

The dads’ group also created two other annual student events: a game night at the school and an excursion to catch a White Sox game.

“He was a pillar of our school community,” Shelton said. “He was like a quiet storm…he was not a man of many words, but when you had a conversation with him he left an impression on you.”

Bauer, 53, commander of the Near North District, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon near the Thompson Center in the Loop, where he had confronted a man who was fleeing other officers. Bauer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Authorities on Wednesday announced multiple charges, including murder, against Shomari Legghette.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel brought a bouquet of flowers to the family’s Bridgeport home Wednesday morning after meeting with CPD command staff at department headquarters.

The mayor’s entourage arrived to a neighborhood where trees had been decorated by neighbor with blue ribbons and gold stars. It actually was Emanuel’s second visit to the home; he had stopped by late Tuesday after arriving back in the city from Los Angeles.

Along South Halsted Street near the Bauer family home on Wednesday, dozens of blue ribbons were tied onto trees in remembrance of Bauer. Flags outside the 9th District police station at 31st and Halsted were lowered to half-staff.

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) remembered Bauer as a devoted family man and neighborhood staple.

“His wife, Erin, his daughter, Grace, you always saw them together,” said Thompson, who went to the hospital emergency room Tuesday after Bauer was shot.

“He was all about family. He was about community. He was a churchgoing man. … I’d see him at Nativity [of Our Lord church],” Thompson added. “He was just a good neighbor and very quiet. You didn’t know how impressive of a career he had. He’d never talk about it. Very modest.”

Thompson said Bauer and his family had lived in their Bridgeport home at least 15 years.

After Emanuel visited Wednesday morning, at least a half dozen others stopped by.

“It’s a close-knit community and in times like this we all come together to support one another,” Thompson said.

Among those who visited the home was Cook County Commissioner John Daley, himself a native of Bridgeport.

Daley said Bauer’s wife grew up on the 3500 block of South Lowe — the same block that the Daley family has lived on for decades.

“The city has lost an outstanding public servant,” Daley said.

• Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer fatally shot by felon in body armor

• EDITORIAL: Paul Bauer — husband, father, neighbor and good Chicago cop