Sneed has learned former Gov. Pat Quinn, who is tossing his hat into the ring for Illinois attorney general, will urge Dem slate makers meeting Friday to refrain from endorsing any candidate in the March primary and let voters decide.

“We don’t need a coronation,” Quinn told Sneed.

At last peek, the former governor was armed with a poll that shows him in the lead among a field of candidates including State Sen. Kwame Raoul, an African-American who has the backing of powerhouse State Senate President John Cullerton and the wallet of real estate genius Neil Bluhm.

• Backshot: The Dem slate-making committee recently turned down the same open primary request by Dem gubernatorial hopeful Chris Kennedy, a close friend of Quinn.

• The Buckshot: Sneed is told the chances the 80 Dem committeemen, who meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the 7th floor conference room at 134 N. La Salle St., will endorse an open primary — are slim to none. Unless, of course, there is a move to delay a decision adopted by the majority.

“We’ve had a great attorney general in Lisa Madigan. I’d like to continue as a robust voice against Trump and maintain an open office,” Quinn said.

Sneed exclusive II . . .

“I am still stunned this is happening,” said Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke.

What’s up?

A major film project is now underway to tell the story of how Burke was the spark igniting one of the world’s major events: the first Special Olympics, which was held in Chicago in 1968.

• The kicker: The credit for creating the Olympics has been given to Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister of President John F. Kennedy and the mother of Maria Shriver.

“Clearly, it would not have become the movement it is today without Eunice Kennedy Shriver,” said Burke.

“But, it is true it was my idea and I almost fell over when told a film was going to tell the real story of how it all began in 1968,” Burke told Sneed.

The film project, a partnership between ShivHans Pictures and In Cahoots, is set to produce what they describe as “an inspirational tale” titled “Special,” the story of Anne Burke and the first Special Olympics Games.

The film will explain how Burke created what became a phenomenon for disabled kids worldwide, championed by Eunice.

“I was a 24-year-old, dyslexic college dropout who was working in West Pullman for the Chicago Park District in 1968,” said Burke.

“I’m still flummoxed about it all.”

• A sin of omission? Back in 1991, Sneed’s column tried to set the record straight.

It appeared obvious Burke had not been given her due because Eunice claimed to be the founder and creator of the Special Olympics — and had never publicly acknowledged that Burke had given birth to the project.

Here’s a brief history:

• On Jan. 26, 1968, Burke sent a formal proposal to the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation seeking funding for a national olympics for all mentally handicapped children planned for July 20, 1968, at Soldier Field.

• The previous summer, Burke, who taught sports to the mentally handicapped people utilizing Chicago’s parks, invited Park District commissioners Dan Shannon and Bill McFetridge to watch her students in action at a mini-olympics called “Family Night.”

• Both men agreed with Burke that a citywide competition might spark interest in getting about 150,000 disabled children throughout the Chicago area into such a program.

• Fact: On Jan. 29, 1968, Shriver wrote to Burke wishing her success in launching her project.

• Fact: On March 29, 1968, Shriver announced a $25,000 grant to the Chicago Park District

•Fact: On July 20, 1968, the Olympics was held — and to the shock of the Chicago Park District, Shriver announced the creation of the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation Special Olympics at the event!

• Fact: On July 23, 1968, Burke received a letter from Shriver stating she owed her a debt of gratitude. “You should feel very proud that your dedicated work with retarded children in Chicago has culminated in an event of such far-reaching importance . . . but I know that what means most to you is that the Olympics will continue and that children all over the country will benefit from your idea,” wrote Shriver.

• Fact: Burke was eventually invited to join the Olympics board, but has never been invited to a board meeting.

Do the math.

I spy: Oh, to be a mouse under this table! Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, Federal Judge Tom Durkin, former Chicago Bar Association president Kevin Durkin, attorney Terry Durkin, and their brothers Billy, Bob and Pat all spotted chewing the fat at the Italian Village on Thursday night.