SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Todd Stroger eyes seat on water district board

Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger is planning to run for the Water Reclamation District. | Sun-Times file photo

He’s back!

And it’s a drain campaign this time.

• To wit: Sneed is told former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger, who has been trying to make a political comeback since he lost his re-election in 2010, is planning to run for commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

• Backshot: Stroger, who is planning to send out his nominating petitions this weekend, in 2006 became president of the Cook County Board, a job once held by his late father, John Stroger Jr.

• At last peek, Stroger was working for South Side Ald. Howard Brookins Jr.

Hmm . . .

A page turner?

Sneed hears rumbles former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, who was on duty during the infamous Laquan McDonald shooting case, is collecting material in advance of writing a book.

OPINION

Now there’s something to think about.

It’s all Greek to me!

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who loves to doodle — especially when meeting political heavyweights and world leaders — doodle de doodled when he and Mayor Rahm Emanuel met in his office at City Hall on Monday.

So Emanuel asked Tsipras, a socialist leader who once excoriated President Donald Trump — but now wants to work with him — to sign his first piece of art!

So what’s up with the scribble?

“I’ll be darned it I know,” said Emanuel.

Packing parachutes . . .

It’s war!

Mayor Emanuel and Ald. Edward Burke (14th), chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee, are still targeting retired Equifax CEO Richard Smith’s $90 million golden parachute — after Smith “jumped” from the information company shortly after it was learned it had exposed private info belonging to 145 million people.

• Translation: Sneed is told the mayor dispatched a letter Wednesday expressing the city’s outrage to the four largest investors and board of Equifax — and demanding that Smith’s parachute remain packed while the city pursues its lawsuit against the company for exposing the credit and personal history of Chicago’s citizens.

• The big question? Will the Equifax board and investors act before the retirement package is delivered?

Bill the pill!

Actor Bill Murray was a bad, bad broody boy who nastily dissed a Chicago couple who paid to have their photo clicked with him after his hit Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance Tuesday before last.

• The flip side: But Bill was such a good boy the night before at Wrigley Field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series when a video posted on the Instagram page of Robbie Schloss and his wife, Kirsten, showed Murray announcing to the couple’s families they are expecting their first child in April.

Stiffing Tiffany?

Ivana tell ya: It’s been noted Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter with actress Marla Maples, turned 24 on Friday without a happy birthday mention on social media from dad and her half-sibs.

• Hmmm. Could the recent TV interview with the Donald’s first wife, Ivana — mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric — who trashed Maples and praised Melania — be the reason Tiffany’s lamp is not glowing these days?

Bet on it.

Boo, who?

Well, if you put “boo” and “two” together, it’s worth noting England’s Prince Harry will be in Chicago on Halloween for an Obama Foundation event.

It’s also worth noting at Halloween last year Harry celebrated it in Toronto with his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, who happens to have graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston.

As Halloween is special to the couple, it continues to feed fuel to the fire Markle might sparkle in Chicago on Oct. 31.

Or will they celebrate it with another jack-o-lantern Instagram post?

The Ballot box . . .

Gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy and his cousin Timothy Shriver, chairman of Special Olympics and son of the late, great Sargent Shriver — founder of the Peace Corps — are headlining a Kennedy campaign fundraising breakfast Friday at Maggiano’s, chaired by longtime Kennedy family friend and City Club czar Jay Doherty.

The campaign bin . . .

State Sen. Kwame Raoul, who is running for Illinois attorney general with top Dem fiscal guru Neil Bluhm as his finance chairman, just added some more Dem artillery as primary campaign advisers: Cook County Board Commissioner John P. Daley and Victor Reyes.

Sneedlings . . .

Get well wishes to Chicago attorney and all-around good guy Rich Jalovec, who is recovering from back surgery. . . . I spy: Actress Vanessa Redgrave and her film director son, Carlo Nero, spotted Monday night at La Scarola. . . . Cubbie great Ryne Sandberg and his wife dining before the Cubs game Tuesday night at Harry Caray’s on Kinzie. . . . Blackhawk Marian Hossa spotted at Harry Caray’s at Water Tower Place with his family Tuesday. . . . Today’s birthdays: Jose Bautista, 37; Ty Pennington, 53; and John Lithgow, 72.