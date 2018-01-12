SNEED: Ryne Sandberg proudly struts with new head of hair at Cubs convention

Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg shows his new head of hair. | Provided by Restore

Ah, hair!

Flow it. Show it. Strut it if you’ve got it.

And Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is practically shouting “hallelujah” now that his once balding dome has sprouted a full plate of hair.

“Man, it sure makes me look younger,” chirped Sandberg, whose balding topper was restored by four sessions with Restore this past year — and who has been proudly sporting the final product at the Cubs Convention in Chicago this weekend.

It isn’t long or fuzzy or curly. It’s now a perfectly coiffed mound of hair, hair, hair.

“It just makes me feel like I’m back playing baseball again,” Ryno told Sneed.

“I’m just so amazed. I feel like I have a new-found confidence. Cubs fans have come up to me and said I now look like I could still play,” he said.“ I feel like it puts me back in my uniform again!”

Although the Restore ad featuring Sandberg, who wore number 23, uses the slogan “Be 23 Again” — Sandberg claims “some of my greatest years were in the Cubs uniform from 1982 to 1997. And now I’m told I look like I did back then when I played.

“I retired when I was 38 and still young. Well, now I’m back!”

So does his wife, Margaret, like the new look?

“Well, hey she always liked me,” he chuckled. “But she thinks it’s great.”

How else has it affected his life?

“Heck, now I now have to get haircuts more frequently because there’s more to cut. That sure is new.”

Is he comparing his newly tufted cranium with former Bear Brian Urlacher, who is also a Restore billboard star?

“Hmmm, yes and no. I mean I’ve checked it out and Brian looks really good.”

But I’m sure I’m going to get a lot of kidding this weekend during the Cubs Convention when all the guys get together at the Sheraton Grand hotel.”

“You know I began the Restore process in 2016 and finished the last of four, seven-hour sessions just days before the World Series parade for the Cubs,” Sandberg said. “It was great.”

So, even though Ryno’s hair restoration is via a follicular unit extraction — and not via Mother Nature — a song from the hit Broadway Musical “Hair” seems appropriate.

“There ain’t no words for the beauty, the splendor, the wonder of my

Hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair

Flow it, show it, long as God can grow it, my hair!”

A McCarthy memo . . .

Former top cop Garry McCarthy, who has yet to pull the trigger on whether to run for mayor against his former boss/nemesis Mayor Rahm Emanuel —”but getting closer to a decision”— spotted sitting down for a short chat with a batch of advisers Wednesday in a Loop eatery with ad execs — before heading home to check on his infant son.

And a cup O’ Joe?

Sneed’s exclusive on the long-anticipated rehabilitation of the Old Cook County Hospital has taken a major step forward via a lease with the private development consortium, netted this note from a Sneed source about how important the redevelopment can be to the Medical District:

“You know, Mike, tens of thousands of people pass through the Medical District every day, and after 6 p.m. there is barely a place for you to get a cup of coffee.”

Sneedlings . . .

Play ball! The Cubs’ Todd Ricketts, a member of Loyola University’s Board of Regents, spotted chatting it up with Loyola Vice Chancellor John Costello about Loyola’s red hot Ramblers basketball team. “Do you think they were inspired by the Cubs’ winning streak?” inquired Father Costello. Responded Ricketts: “I think they were inspired by their terrific basketball coach, Porter Moser! . . . Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley and wife Bernie at Kiki’s Bistro on Wednesday night — and Daley’s candidate for governor, Chris Kennedy, spotted dining at Kiki’s on Thursday night. . . . I spy: Saturday’s birthdays: Orlando Bloom, 41; Patrick Dempsey, 52; and Shonda Rhimes, 48. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: LL Cool J, 50; David Grohl, 49; and Holland Taylor, 75.