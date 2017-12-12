Sources: Charges pending against suburban cop in SW Side shooting

Charges are pending against an officer with the Indian Head Park Police Department who was involved in a domestic-related shooting in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side early Tuesday, sources said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Nashville, according to Chicago Police. The alleged shooter was taken into custody and charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the right arm and thigh, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Sources told the Chicago Sun-Times that the suspect is an officer with the Indian Head Police Department and the victim is his son.

An employee with the Indian Head Park Police Department, who only gave her first name as “Linda,” said “Our thoughts are with the family” and that the shooting is “under investigation.” She hung up when asked for specifics on the suspect’s employment status.