Southwest runs out of plane de-icer, cancels 220 flights from Midway

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 200 flights out of Midway International Airport Sunday after running out of the product they use to de-ice planes.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Midway Sunday, with deliveries of more de-icer not expected until Monday, according to the airline.

A representative from Southwest said in an online statement that the company “proactively” canceled 220 flights as of midday, and suspended service for the rest of Sunday “for the safety of our customers and crews.”

In the statement, the airline said the Southwest Airlines Operational Planners have been actively working on managing their glycol, or de-icer, levels, throughout the storms and and are continuing to track winter weather moving through the Chicago area.

The Chicago Department of Aviation’s website Sunday showed cancellations of all Southwest flights leaving Midway.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, a total of 264 flights on all airlines had been canceled out of Midway and another 235 were canceled out of O’Hare.

A winter storm that dumped about 9 inches of snow on the Chicago area by Friday evening was followed by another 3 inches of snowfall Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, according to the national weather service.

Midway clocked 13.3 inches of snowfall since Thursday, while O’Hare International Airport recorded 12.3 inches, the weather service said.

Chicago has recorded measurable snowfall every day since Feb. 3, tying a record for the longest such stretch that’s only been matched twice since 1885, the National Weather Service said.

Southwest said the airline company will continue to work with passengers to accommodate travel plans and have updated their customer accommodation policies on their website.