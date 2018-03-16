Green food, drinks in Chicago this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Sarah Nader / Staff Photographer Green beer is served at McCarthy's restaurant in Vernon Hills for St. Patrick's Day. 3/9/08

Does St. Patrick’s Day have you craving something . . . green?

If you want your mouth to turn green to match the Chicago River, there will be plenty of green treats to sample all over Chicago this weekend.

Garrett Popcorn is selling Garrett Irish KettleCorn in an emerald-green hue at its stores on Friday and Saturday. The green version will taste like the traditional kettle corn, which is a little sweet and a little salty.

Feeling Chi-rish? Stop by one of our Chicago Shops to get this limited-time recipe for #StPatricksDay! Our emerald green Irish KettleCorn will make every celebration a craic! Available in Shops today and tomorrow only. pic.twitter.com/XIClrUlHfR — Garrett Popcorn (@GarrettPopcorn) March 16, 2018

Krispy Kreme is doing a green version of its classic “O’riginal” glazed doughnut on Friday and Saturday. The green doughnuts are available at its Chicago-area stores in Evergreen Park and Homewood.

O'MG ☘️

Only on 3/16 and 3/17 at Krispy Kreme!

Our O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts are magically turning green.#StPatricksDay https://t.co/Harpt64i13 (US) pic.twitter.com/5hykEMSdzz — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 9, 2018

Billy Goat Tavern will serve green beer on Saturday. The flagship location is set to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday.

We’re Baaaaaaack! Billy Goat Michigan Ave will be OPEN at 5PM Friday and we'll be serving green beer on Saturday! 🐐 #Chicago #ButtInAnytime pic.twitter.com/lAsG8AAC4I — Billy Goat Tavern (@Cheezborger) March 15, 2018

The Boundary will also have green beer to wash down the eggs, sausage, pancakes and potatoes offered in its breakfast buffet. The restaurant’s Kegs & Eggs party is 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Portillo’s has a mint chocolate shake made with its chocolate frosting available from until March 31.