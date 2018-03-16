Does St. Patrick’s Day have you craving something . . . green?
If you want your mouth to turn green to match the Chicago River, there will be plenty of green treats to sample all over Chicago this weekend.
Garrett Popcorn is selling Garrett Irish KettleCorn in an emerald-green hue at its stores on Friday and Saturday. The green version will taste like the traditional kettle corn, which is a little sweet and a little salty.
Krispy Kreme is doing a green version of its classic “O’riginal” glazed doughnut on Friday and Saturday. The green doughnuts are available at its Chicago-area stores in Evergreen Park and Homewood.
Billy Goat Tavern will serve green beer on Saturday. The flagship location is set to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Boundary will also have green beer to wash down the eggs, sausage, pancakes and potatoes offered in its breakfast buffet. The restaurant’s Kegs & Eggs party is 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Portillo’s has a mint chocolate shake made with its chocolate frosting available from until March 31.