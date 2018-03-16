Stacy Peterson’s grieving sister says one more dive would recover body

Cassandra Cales hasn't given up on recovering the body of her missing sister, Stacy Peterson. | Sun-Times file photo

The Peterson case . . .

Sneed hears rumbles new information regarding the specific location of Stacy Peterson’s remains may have triggered a recent Facebook post and urgent plea via WBBM-TV by Stacy’s sister, Cassandra Cales, to retrieve her sister’s body from the murky waters of the Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Is the body in a spot barely missed by divers and sonar equipment shortly after Stacy disappeared on Oct. 28, 2007?

Is it true the police came within feet of finding the missing wife of former Bolingbrook cop Drew Peterson, the major person of interest in Stacy’s disappearance, shortly after Stacy went missing?

OPINION

In a late-night phone call Thursday, Cales — vacillating between anger and frustration — insisted to Sneed she knew 22 days after her sister went missing where the body could be found in the Sanitary and Ship Canal. But volunteer sonar information was ignored.

“One more dive and we can get there,” she now says.

“I just want to bring her [Stacy] home. I know where she is,” she said. “I don’t like to ask for money. It’s in bad taste. But I have spent all I have and more trying to find her, and I’m maxed out.”

(Please note: A few years ago, one of Drew’s fellow prisoners testified Peterson — who is serving time for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio — claimed Stacy’s body was in Lake Michigan. Peterson was subsequently found guilty in a murder-for-hire trial to kill Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, who put him in prison. )

“I spoke from my heart when I wrote on Facebook about searching for my sister,” said Cales, who also has a young son. “I came home. I sat down. I wrote how I felt and sent it to a friend to check the commas. ”

Said a source familiar with Cales’ mission: “She loved her sister and wants to bury her. It is such a sad story. Stacy was all she had. She wants to make sure Stacy is found, rather than just have a trial without the body,” the source added.

“She knows Peterson is going to spend the rest of his life in prison anyway. Visiting a gravesite and being able to bring her sister’s story to a conclusion is what she wants.

“For Cassandra, it would be a royal burial. A special place to visit. Family.”

The Quinn bin . . .

A new statewide poll by Public Policy Polling shows Dem Pat Quinn, who is running for Illinois attorney general, in the lead among Dem primary voters.

• The stats: The poll, released Friday, shows Quinn with 25 percent; Kwame Raoul, 18 percent; Nancy Rotering, 9 percent; Sharon Fairley, 8 percent; Scott Drury, 6 percent; Renato Mariotti and Aaron Goldstein, 4 percent; Jesse Ruiz, 3 percent and undecided, 24 percent.

Conducted March 14-15, the poll was comprised of 712 Dem voters intending to vote Tuesday.

(Watch for Quinn, a U.S. military devotee, to unleash a new Gold Star ad this weekend.)

Begorrah!

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is heading to Ireland!

And he’s going to get capped.

• Translation: The mayor has been invited to the National University of Ireland Galway to receive a doctor of law degree, and meet Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar including the annual Dublin parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising on April 1.

The invite came via Irish Consul General Brian O’Brien.

Now there’s a name.

Will Emanuel kiss the Blarney stone?

Stay tuned.

Hoop scoop . . .

Hey, sister!

As any true-blue Loyola University Rambler supporter, PR maven Bill Figel is a big fan of the team’s beloved mini mascot — Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, 98 — who shows up courtside in a wheelchair offering prayers and advice.

But when Loyola won its first NCAA Tournament game in 33 years Thursday, Figel felt like he was in church.

“It was bedlam at the Bulldog Ale House, which is across the street from the Loyola-Chicago campus, until the cameras flashed on Sister Jean in her wheelchair being interviewed,” said Figel. “The screaming after the game-winning shot made anything said inaudible.

“But when Sister Jean appeared a collective hush washed over the crowd, making the packed bar sound like church,” he said. “I was in awe.”

“She crystallized what makes the Loyola team special: praising the boys for sharing the ball.”

Amen.

Hair scare . . .

What’s in a mega mustache?

Well, what’s in a wind-swept, glued hairdo?

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton’s name may continue to resurface as a possible replacement for President Donald Trump’s embattled National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, but Trump still finds Bolton’s mustache unsettling . . . reportedly the reason he didn’t give Bolton the job in the first place.

Sneedlings . . .

Where’s Hillary? Here’s where: Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has basically been on international book tours and just fractured her wrist in India, hits the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York in April at the invite of media maven Tina Brown. . . . Saturday’s birthdays: Rob Kardashian, 31; Rob Lowe, 54; and Billy Corgan, 51. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: Adam Levine, 39; Queen Latifah, 48; and Vanessa Williams, 55.