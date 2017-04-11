State lawmakers appoint inspector general amid harassment scandal

A former federal prosecutor was appointed legislative inspector general of the Illinois General Assembly on Saturday, as scandal swirls around how sexual harassment allegations are handled in Springfield.

Julie Porter was selected for the position during a closed-door meeting of the Legislative Ethics Commission to fill the position, which had been vacant for two years.

“Julie Porter is a skilled attorney who has experience trying public corruption and fraud cases,” state Sen. Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Ms. Porter to quickly get the Ethics Commission back on track, address the complaints that exist and move forward.”

Porter will be tasked with shoring up an institution that doesn’t even list sexual harassment as a violation of its state ethics act. She’ll also have to deal with a backlog of at least 27 complaints against members of the General Assembly, though it’s unclear if those accusations name legislators or their staffers, according to state Sen. Karen McConnaughay, R-St. Charles.

Porter worked in the U.S. attorney’s office for 12 years before going into private practice in Chicago. As a prosecutor, she handled corruption cases leading to the convictions of prominent officials and businessmen including Bill Cellini, Robert Sorich and Conrad Black.

“She has extensive experience seeking justice for the people of Illinois,” state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, said. “I’m confident she will work swiftly and thoroughly to investigate and resolve all outstanding complaints.”

In the wake of sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing wave of accusations against men in positions of power across the country, officials in the State Capitol have scrambled to address the issue in Springfield.

State Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, was ousted on Wednesday from his Democratic leadership position after a victim rights advocate launched explosive allegations against him.

“I’ve been on the [ethics] commission since late 2014,” McConnaughay said last week. “I literally have never seen a single case come forward.”

That included the case against Silverstein, who resigned from the Majority Caucus Chair post on Wednesday as Illinois Senate President John Cullerton was planning to remove him from the post.