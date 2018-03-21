Sun-Times front page featured as clue on ‘Jeopardy!’

Did you catch Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” question about a past Chicago Sun-Times front page?

“It’s the word blocked out here in the Aug. 22, 2017 edition of a Midwest paper,” host Alex Trebek told the contestants.

The clue was a Sun-Times cover featuring a version of our logo with the word “Sun” blocked out by a graphic of a solar eclipse.

That eclipse was the closest total solar eclipse to Chicago in 92 years. Before then, the last time a total eclipse crossed the U.S. was in the 1920s.

Wednesday’s winner was returning champion Lisa Mueller, a technical services librarian from Naperville. She has won $33,200 in two days, and will go up against Rebecca Zoshak and Chris Frantz, both of Pennsylvania, on Thursday.