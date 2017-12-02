Sun-Times/WBBM Religion Roundup: North Side synagogue marks 150 years

Founded in 1867, Temple Sholom’s first building was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire.

The Jewish congregation rebuilt, carried on and is now in a building on North Lake Shore Drive — with the community celebrating its 150th anniversary this fall.

Among the historical highlights of the Reform community: It once hosted first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, as well as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and it’s known as the first Jewish house of worship in the city to have a woman cantor.

As old as the synagogue is, it’s not the oldest Jewish community in Chicago — that’s on the South Side.

Speaking of anniversaries, next year will be the 50th anniversary of the death of Padre Pio, an Italian friar who was said to have mystical powers and was declared a saint in 2002.

Some of his relics, items associated with him and his body, were on display at Catholic churches on the North and Northwest sides in recent weeks for the faithful to visit and pray over.

