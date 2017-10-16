SWEET: Trump falsely claims Obama didn’t call dead soldiers’ families

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he stands next Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed at a Monday press conference former President Barack Obama and other presidents did not call the families of soldiers killed in action – and backtracked a bit when pressed about his lack of facts.

Former Obama administration staffers weighed in forcefully saying that’s not true with a former Obama deputy chief of staff, Alyssa Mastromonaco, stating in a Twitter post, “that’s a f—— lie. to say president obama (or past presidents) didn’t call the family members of soldiers KIA – he’s a deranged animal.”

Former Obama foreign policy advisor and speechwriter Ben Rhodes, now an Obama Foundation foreign policy advisor, wrote in a Twitter post, “This is an outrageous and disrespectful lie even by Trump standards.”

FACT CHECK, from a former Obama official: Trump’s “claim is unequivocally wrong. President Obama engaged families of the fallen and wounded warriors throughout his presidency through calls, letters, visits to Section 60 at Arlington, visits to Walter Reed, visits to Dover, and regular meetings with Gold Star Families at the White House and across the country.”

Former President George W. Bush White House Communications Director Nicolle Wallace, now an MSNBC host, said on her show Monday afternoon that Trump was wrong and that Bush did reach out to families.

Trump’s falsehood came after being asked at a press conference “why we haven’t heard from you” in the wake of four U.S. Green Berets killed in an ambush in Niger around Oct. 4. Trump has not commented publicly – on camera, in an official statement or via Twitter – since the fatal raid.

Trump said in reply that he wrote letters over the weekend – but there weren’t being sent until Monday night or Tuesday and he would be calling the families “at some point.”

Trump could not resist – in talking about soldiers killed in action – using the question to jab at Obama. He couldn’t just leave it alone and send his condolences to the families.

“The traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls,” Trump asserted at a joint press conference outside the Oval Office with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“A lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it. They have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“So generally, I’d like to say I like to call. And I’m going to be calling them. I want a little time to pass. I’m going to be calling them. I have, as you know, since I’ve been president, I have, but in addition, I actually wrote letters individually to the soldiers we’re talking about, and they’re gonna be going out either today or tomorrow.”

NBC’s Peter Alexander followed up, asking Trump “How can you make that claim?

Trump tried to have it – every way, blaming his “generals.”

“I don’t know if he did. No, no, no, I was told that he didn’t often. And a lot of presidents don’t; they write letters. ……President Obama I think probably did sometimes, and maybe sometimes he didn’t. I don’t know. That’s what I was told. All I can do — all I can do is ask my generals.

“Other presidents did not call. They’d write letters. And some presidents didn’t do anything. But I like the combination of — I like, when I can, the combination of a call and also a letter.”

Almost two weeks after the four deaths, those are calls Trump hasn’t yet made and letters yet to be sent.