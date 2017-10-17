Teachers union Karen Lewis in hospital recovering from stroke

Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union.| James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis is in the hospital recovering from a stroke she suffered last week.

The stroke Thursday was in an area of the brain where she had a tumor removed. Lewis was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2014.

“Yeah, I had a stroke,” Lewis said Tuesday morning from the hospital.

“I’m going to be OK,” Lewis added. “They’re going to have me in working order soon.”

Lewis’ cancer diagnosis in 2014 derailed a likely run for mayor; she underwent surgery even as her supporters were collecting signatures to get her on the ballot. Lewis instead threw her support to Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.