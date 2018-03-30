Hundreds gather in Pilsen for annual Way of the Cross procession

Jesus, portrayed by Anthony Macias, carries a cross during Pilsen Via Crucis. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people walked through Pilsen for the 41st annual Pilsen Via Crucis, a procession that reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion.

As the crowd walked along the colorful streets of Pilsen, men, women and children sang along to music ringing out and answered prayers when called.

Occasionally the procession would stop, the crowd would fall silent, and Jesus, played by Anthony Macias, 41, would fall to the ground or be whipped.

The procession started at Providence of God Parish, 717 West 18th St. and made its way to Harrison Park, where the crucifixion was re-enacted.

The procession ended with a closing prayer at St. Adalbert Parish, 1650 W. 17th St.

