Three tame referenda to crowd more controversial questions off ballot

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Council allies on Monday used a now-familiar political ploy to keep controversial questions that might embarrass the mayor off the March 8 ballot.

Instead of being asked whether they favor an elected school board, a transaction tax on the LaSalle Street exchanges or some other question that might run contrary to Emanuel’s policy, the Rules Committee authorized three, less controversial questions.

Thanks to Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), the mayor’s City Council floor leader, voters will be asked whether they support a comprehensive strategy to address the opioid and heroin epidemic.

Another ballot question submitted by Ald. Margaret Laurino (39th), the Council’s president pro-tempore, asks voters whether the state’s insurance code should be changed to preserve health benefits for people who have signed up for the Affordable Care Act.

The third referendum asks voters whether they favor stiffer penalties for gun traffickers and statewide ban on “bump stocks.”

“This is what the shooter in Vegas used….It converts a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic firing machine, increasing the number of rounds they can shoot-per-second,” Public Safety Committee Chairman Ariel Reboyras (30th) said Monday.

“That should not be allowed. This has been used in other municipalities as well with these shootings. It basically enables the shooter to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun. I want the voters to weigh in on this matter.”

Since only three questions can be placed on the ballot, Monday’s vote and final ratification by the full Council means there will be no room for any other questions that might embarrass Emanuel.

Last year, mayoral allies had to try three times before finally succeeding in crowding off the ballot a referendum asking Chicago voters whether they want to strip the mayor of his authority over O’Hare and Midway Airport.

A proposal to ask voters whether the city should create municipal identification cards was nixed amid concern that it would undermine efforts already underway to create a county-wide identification for undocumented immigrants.

A follow-up proposal by Ald. Joe Moore (49th) to plug the gap with a question about whether Chicago should stop investing in corporations that produce fossil fuels bit the dust after Moore learned the city only invests in “short-term instruments like commercial paper.”

A third attempt to replace the airport referendum with an innocuous question about whether the city should work to “prioritize significant new investments” in infrastructure projects failed in committee the first time around, but was resurrected one week after that tie vote.

Mayoral allies got a second chance after anti-airport referendum forces failed to call for a “motion to reconsider.” That created an opening to bring the alternative question up again and pass it with enough aldermen in attendance.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), one of Emanuel’s staunchest City Council critics, was disgusted by the heavy-handed “parliamentary trick.” He accused Emanuel allies of “playing games with the ballot” and demanded that the mayor’s office “let the people be heard.”