More tickets for 'Hamilton' in Chicago go on sale Tuesday. | Joan Marcus

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning for the extended run of “Hamilton” in Chicago.

The additional 18 weeks of shows, announced last week, means the play will be at the CIBC Theatre at least through Sept. 2, 2018.

The new block of tickets ($75-$195) will go on sale at 10 a.m. at the theater box office, 18 W. Monroe, and online at broadwayinchicago.com. There is a limit of 12 tickets per household. The online lottery for $10 seats (44 per performance) remains in effect via broadwayinchicago.com/hamiltonlotteryFAQ or via HamiltonBroadway.com/app.

The Chicago production of “Hamilton” bowed in October 2016.

Contributing: Miriam Di Nunzio