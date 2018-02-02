Toni Preckwinkle and David Orr trade sharp jabs over property tax reform

Tax attack!

Reforming Cook County’s residential property tax system has now become a full-blown tiff between a political version of the “Battling Bickersons.”

• Translation: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Clerk David Orr are at each other’s throats over the speed in which property tax reform is taking place.

OPINION

Sneed is also told the relationship between Orr and Preckwinkle has become so toxic, the duo exchanged blistering letters this week and burned up a phone line Thursday that’s still smoking!

Orr thinks reform speed is too slow.

Preckwinkle thinks the tax system reform study is on schedule and Orr is akin to a nettlesome Tsetse fly for releasing confidential material that causes delay.

It resulted in Preckwinkle dispatching Orr a livid letter Friday in response to his Thursday missive, which he refuses to discuss.

Preckwinkle’s letter, a copy of which Sneed obtained, stated:

“As I expressed to you yesterday [Thursday] morning, I want to first restate my disappointment in your approach to our efforts to reform the residential property tax system in Cook County . . .”

“By releasing sensitive information at a very preliminary stage and speaking to media, you broke that trust, which is why I have not invited you or your representative to any subsequent meetings.”

Sneed is told Preckwinkle expects the consultant’s tax assessment study will be released this month. She berates Orr for being “unhelpful in her efforts to bring various agencies together with a consultant who has been analyzing the current assessment system,” according to a top Preckwinkle source.

“In fact, Orr betrayed the group’s trust by releasing early in the process what were supposed to be confidential draft materials,” the source added.

The dispute between the two boiled over recently following a ProPublica Illinois and Chicago Tribune story that contained allegations the tax study was being slow-walked by Preckwinkle for the benefit of Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, whose office has been criticized for error rates in residential property valuations.

Preckwinkle’s letter to Orr also claims “any deficiencies in the current assessment system date back decades, through multiple assessors and Boards of Review, and span a good part of your tenure as county clerk.

“As a stakeholder in the administration of property taxes, you have had ample opportunity to raise your voice and put forth recommendations on a system we all want to be fair and equitable to all.

“I pride myself on being a transparent and accountable public official for almost 30 years.

“But releasing information that is incomplete or in draft form, and which then is easily subject to misunderstanding or misinterpretation, does not help us resolve this complex issue. In fact, it causes us to spend time defusing false or misinformation instead of focusing on the task at hand.”

Orr’s response: “I was told the document she is discussing was not confidential and furthermore there was nothing sensitive about it. But I consider this memo and the phone conversations with the president to be confidential, so I’m not going to talk about it. I don’t believe a public servant should hide public information from the taxpayers.

“What’s behind all this is we have a fundamental difference about the operation of the Cook County assessor’s office by Joe Berrios, who I believe has done significant damage, and that’s why I support Fritz Kaegi, who is running against Berrios in the primary for the job.”

Police blotter . . .

Check out the mayoral campaign button being used by former top cop Garry McCarthy, who likes seeing Mayor Rahm Emanuel sweat.

It’s affixed to an invite to a fundraiser for McCarthy — who has yet to throw his hat into the ring.

Hey! Hey!

To infinity and beyond!

The 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to legendary baseball broadcaster Harry Caray is going to be out of this world.

• Translation: In a nod to Will Ferrell’s Harry Caray SNL skit, fans are invited to dress in astronaut and alien attire for the Feb. 15 space-themed party at Harry Caray’s eatery in River North.

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will lead the toast along with Caray’s widow, Dutchie , and former Cubbie pitcher Ryan Dempster.

Check out former Cub Matt Szczur’s painting of Caray in space.

Raising Rialmo . . .

As of late Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign set up for Robert Rialmo — the Chicago Police officer who fatally shot Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier December 2015 in the West Garfield Park neighborhood — has received 204 donations — 24 which were anonymous.

It’s a ritual . . .

Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti, who has been throat cancer-free since his diagnosis eight years ago, plans to repeat a special “treatment” this Sunday he now conducts yearly.

• Translation: He will have his throat blessed on the annual feast honoring St. Blaise, an ancient religious sacrament.

• Further translation: He’ll need a strong voice. He’s running against Toni Preckwinkle in the Democratic primary for president of the Cook County Board.

Sneedlings . . .

Saturday’s birthdays: Daddy Yankee, 41; Isla Fisher, 42; and Amal Clooney, 40. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: Alice Cooper, 70; Oscar De La Hoya, 45; and Lawrence Taylor, 59.