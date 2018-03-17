Toni Preckwinkle picks up endorsement from Barack Obama

Sneed Exclusive….

Sneed has learned Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who heads into a tough primary Tuesday, just snagged the formal endorsement of former President Barack Obama.

“Nobody looks out for every neighborhood and every family of Cook County like Toni Preckwinkle,” said Obama in a statement exclusively released to Sneed.

“Her focus on good jobs for every worker, affordable health care for every family, and criminal justice reform that strengthens all our communities is why I’m proud to support her for Cook County President,” he said.

Preckwinkle and Obama are longtime friends, an association going back to 1995 when Preckwinkle successfully challenged the signatures of Obama’s opponents in the Democratic Primary for the Illinois Senate, allowing Obama to run unopposed.

She was also among those encouraging Obama to make his first run for the United States Congress in 2000; an early supporter for Obama’s 2004 United States Senator race—and an Obama delegate to the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Preckwinkle is running for her third term against former Ald. Bob Fioretti, touting her ability to balance the county’s books, “rightsize” bloated government and steer criminal justice reforms during her eight-year tenure. Fioretti has blasted her over her failed penny-an-ounce soda tax and last week earned the endorsement of several police unions.