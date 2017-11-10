Trump renews feud with NBC, raises license issue

President Donald Trump is slamming an NBC report and questioning the renewal of the network's license. | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is renewing his feud with NBC News, and this time he’s raising the possibility of challenging broadcasting licensing for broadcast outlets.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that with all the “Fake News” coming out of “NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the renewal of licenses for broadcasters.

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Trump has been pushing back against a recent NBC News story that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered resigning during the summer and that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.”

Trump also was apparently responding to an NBC story citing three officials who attended a July meeting with the president and national security leaders at which the U.S. nuclear arsenal was discussed.

NBC, Trump tweeted, “made up a story that I wanted a “tenfold” increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean.”

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

According to the NBC report:

Trump’s comments, the officials said, came in response to a briefing slide he was shown that charted the steady reduction of U.S. nuclear weapons since the late 1960s. Trump indicated he wanted a bigger stockpile, not the bottom position on that downward-sloping curve. According to the officials present, Trump’s advisers, among them the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, were surprised. Officials briefly explained the legal and practical impediments to a nuclear buildup and how the current military posture is stronger than it was at the height of the buildup. In interviews, they told NBC News that no such expansion is planned. The July 20 meeting was described as a lengthy and sometimes tense review of worldwide U.S. forces and operations. It was soon after the meeting broke up that officials who remained behind heard Tillerson say that Trump is a “moron.”

