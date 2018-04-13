Trump orders ‘precision strikes’ against Syria to retaliate for chemical attack

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday night announced he had ordered what he called “precision strikes” in Syria to retaliate for chemical attacks by the that regime.

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar Hafez al-Assad,” Trump said, speaking from the White House.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway. We thank them both.”

Calling the chemical attacks “crimes of a monster,” Trump added that “we are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops it use of prohibited chemical agents.”

Trump noted that a year ago, after “Assad launched a savage chemical weapons attack against his own innocent people,” the United States responded with 58 missile strikes “that destroyed 50 percent of the Syrian air force. Last Saturday the Assad regime again deployed chemical weapons to slaughter innocent civilians, this time in the town of Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus. This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

Trump on Thursday had put off a final decision on possible military strikes against Syria after tweeting earlier that they could happen “very soon or not so soon at all.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had warned such an attack carried the risk of spinning out of control, suggesting caution ahead of a decision on how to response to an attack against civilians last weekend that U.S. officials are increasingly certain involved the use of banned chemical weapons. British officials said up to 75 people were killed.

The Russian military has said the attack was staged and directed by Britain.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.