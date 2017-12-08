Under fire, Forrest Claypool resigns as Chicago schools’ CEO

Forrest Claypool resigned his $250,000-a-year post as chief executive officer of the Chicago Public Schools on Friday, three days after CPS’ top internal investigator called for his firing for misconduct, sources said.

He will be replaced by Janice Jackson, CPS’ top education officer, a source said.

Claypool — a go-to guy for Mayor Rahm Emanuel who previously was his chief of staff and president of the Chicago Transit Authority — is quitting three days after CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler called for his firing for his conduct during an internal investigation of his top lawyer at CPS, Ronald Marmer.

Claypool’s resignation comes two days after the mayor defended Claypool’s “lapse in judgment” and said, “I think we should all take a deep breath before making snap judgments about a man with a sterling reputation and a sterling record of public service.”

In a 103-page report to the Chicago Board of Education made public Thursday, Schuler said Claypool “repeatedly lied” to Schuler’s investigators and engaged in a “full-blown cover-up” during the investigation of Marmer for overseeing work for CPS done by his former law firm while he was receiving yearly $200,000 payments toward a $1 million severance.

Schuler wrote that he was “left with no recourse but to conclude” that the board should fire Claypool,

“Claypool greatly compounded the severity of his misconduct when he repeatedly lied to the [inspector general’s office] through two separate interviews,” Schuler wrote.

Yet Emanuel had rushed to Claypool’s defense after the release of the report. And Frank Clark, the president of the school board — also praised Claypool.

Schuler began investigating Marmer 16 months ago, prompted by Chicago Sun-Times reporting that “raised the question of whether” Marmer — CPS’ general counsel and a longtime friend of Claypool — had violated the school system’s ethics code.

The Sun-Times reporting revealed that Marmer’s old firm, Jenner & Block, was still paying him the $1 million severance when the Board of Ed hired the firm to pursue a lawsuit seeking more money from the state.