United CEO focused on rebuilding trust after dog’s death and dragging incident

Despite a tumultuous two and a half years as CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz said he continues to focus on rebuilding trust amid backlash for the bloodied passenger who was dragged down an airplane aisle and the more recent in-flight death of a French bulldog.

At a luncheon Wednesday with the Executives’ Club of Chicago, an organization for business leaders in the city, Munoz said the incidents under his tenure have allowed him and others to “learn where there are holes in the company, where there’s lack of clarity or where we’re being too strict.”

Munoz took over the company in 2015 after former CEO Jeff Smisek resigned amid a federal corruption probe.

Munoz’s keynote and chat with Rob Arning, vice chairman of Market Development at KPMG, came after a week of several high-profile mishaps tied to United’s pet shipping program, PetSafe.

In one incident, a German shepherd that was supposed to land in Kansas City, Mo., was shipped from Oregon to Japan.

The pooch was ultimately returned to its family, but Kokito, a 10-month-old French bulldog, wasn’t so lucky.

Kokito’s owners said a flight attendant forced them to put the dog’s carrier in an overhead compartment for a March 12 flight from Houston to New York. They said the dog barked for two hours, but they weren’t allowed to check on him.

Kokito suffocated during the flight.

While United issued a statement on the “tragic accident” and accepted full responsibility, the company is still reviewing Kokito’s death. United leads major U.S. carriers in animal deaths — 18 of 24 animal deaths last year occurred on its flights.

Munoz on Wednesday said the company has already implemented some changes and is talking about issuing brightly colored dog tags and making sure more senior flight personnel will make sure animal shipments go smoothly.

United’s problems aren’t just with animals.

Roughly 11 months before the Kokito’s death, cellphone footage captured Chicago Aviation police officers dragging a bloodied Dr. David Dao from an overbooked flight by his arms and legs.

After that incident, some customers cut up their United credit cards and the airline’s stock took a 4 percent hit, plummeting the company’s market value by $1 billion. At least two of the city Aviation cops were fired for their roles in the incident.

Munoz said it’s an event that won’t be forgotten.

“People say ‘Aren’t you glad that’s over?’ or ‘Can’t you wait for that to go away?’ but that’s the furthest thing from my mind,” he said. “We want to constantly be reminded of how things can go wrong so quickly and it importantly tells us to make sure to training, developing, guiding our folks to have a semblance of thought and personal involvement in these situations.”

Munoz also talked about the company’s multi-year strategy, which will focus on better customer service, investing in employees and increasing connectivity between “mid-market cities,” like Minneapolis and Detroit, to larger hubs like Denver and Chicago. There will also be more partnerships, like one with the Special Olympics, and continued outreach to expand the air carrier’s footprint.