U. of C. protesters demand police disarmament, mental health resources

Hyde Park area residents and University of Chicago students protest the shooting of student Charles Thomas by a University of Chicago Police officer on April 6, 2018. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

University of Chicago students and faculty members demand disarmament of campus police and greater funding for mental health resources following the police shooting of a student who ran toward police during an apparent mental health crisis.

At a campus rally on Friday, organizers vocalized their anger over the shooting of fourth-year political science student Charles Thomas, who is currently hospitalized at Northwestern and faces felony and misdemeanor charges. About 200 protesters marched across the quad to deliver their list to the administration building.

Their demands include reducing funding for the University of Chicago Police Department, disarming officers and requiring the department be subject to the Freedom of Information Act. They also request adding counselors and trauma-informed responders to de-escalate emergency situations. The list was endorsed by several groups, including Black Lives Matter Chicago and multicultural student coalitions.

“UCPD should not be first responders, while their mere presence escalates a situation, they should at the very least not have guns,” Tunisia Tai, a fourth-year student at the university, said.

In a statement from university spokesperson Jeremy Mainer, the administration’s mental health resources are “extensive and guided by national best practices” and include counseling services without a waitlist. The officer involved in the shooting, according to the statement, had received 40 hours of Crisis Intervention Training.

Kathleen Thomas, Thomas’ mother, said to the student newspaper, The Chicago Maroon, he’s never displayed mental health issues before but that there is a history of bipolar disorder in their family.

Daniel Lastres, a roommate of Thomas, said when Thomas went to the university for counseling services, he was referred to resources outside the university.

“We are shocked to learn that serious criminal charges have been filed against Charles, adding further and intensive distress to an individual who needs our care, not our criminalization,” Lastres said.

Guy Emerson Mount, a postdoctoral fellow who had Thomas in a history of hip-hop class, said Thomas never seemed like a troubled student and it was likely a one-time crisis situation.

“Charles is not to blame for ignoring the officer’s requests during that mental health emergency,” Mount said.

