U. of C. Medicine to begin seeing patients at Level 1 adult trauma center

University of Chicago Medicine will begin offering services at its Level 1 adult trauma center Tuesday, closing a 27-year gap in trauma care for the South Side.

The Level 1 adult trauma center is the first on the South Side since Michael Reese Hospital closed its center in 1991.

U. of C. ended its adult trauma care services in 1988, and underserved South Side residents have advocated since for the opening of such a center.

The center will provide specialized care for patients with traumatic injuries, like car crashes, gunshot wounds, burns and falls. Eighteen new surgeons and specialists were hired for the new trauma center, Dr. Selwyn Rogers, the trauma center’s director, previously told the Sun-Times. U. of C. expects to treat at least 2,000 adult trauma patients in the first year though the exact number of patients is hard to predict.

The trauma center comes as part of a $269 million plan to broaden U. of C.’s services, including the recent $39 million expansion of U. of C. Medicine’s emergency department, which will house the trauma center.

“We will continue to strive for excellence because the South Side of Chicago deserves nothing less,” Rogers said.