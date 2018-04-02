Vallas creates campaign committee to raise money for 2019 mayoral run

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas has followed through on his promise to create a campaign committee that will raise money for a 2019 campaign for mayor.

The D-1 Statement of Organization creating “Paul Vallas for Chicago” was filed late Sunday and stamped by the Illinois State Board of Elections at 9:09 a.m. Monday.

As expected, the candidate’s brother and longtime political strategist, Dean Vallas, is listed as the campaign treasurer. Longtime friend and co-worker Marilyn Johnson is listed as campaign chairman. Johnson is a former Cook County Circuit Court judge who served as CPS general counsel under Vallas.

Neither Vallas could be reached for comment. Paul Vallas has not made himself available for interviews since the death of his youngest son, 24-year-old Mark Vallas.

The D-1 states that funds raised for Vallas’ mayoral campaign would be deposited in the Busey Bank of Plainfield.

That could become a source of controversy, considering the fact that Vallas just recently re-established residence in Chicago by purchasing a home in Lincoln Park.

Vallas is widely-viewed as the strongest potential challenger to Mayor Rahm Emanuel because of his potential to build a multi-racial coalition.

He was wildly popular in the African-American community during a six-year run Chicago Public Schools CEO that ended in 2001, when then-Mayor Richard M. Daley fired Vallas.

The crowded field of mayoral contenders already includes: fired Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy; fired Chicago principal Troy LaRaviere; tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin and businessman Willie Wilson. County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and Police Board President Lori Lightfoot are also mulling the 2019 race for mayor.

A campaign between Vallas and Emanuel is expected to focus heavily on city finances.

On Jan. 31, Vallas accused Emanuel of “punting” Chicago’s $36 billion pension crisis during his first term in office, making the problem infinitely worse.

“You had Quinn as governor for four years. You had a veto-proof House and Senate. You could have addressed the pension issue. You could have addressed school funding reform. You could have passed a permanent increase in the income tax,” Vallas said then.

“They punted for four years and, after the election, suddenly the sword of Damocles comes crashing down. What’s gonna happen in the next four years? The long-term structural problems . . . have not yet been addressed. They’re talking about major post-election tax increases . . . Who are you gonna trust to navigate the city through those troubled financial waters?”

Vallas also questioned whether Chicago has the “financial infrastructure to sustain” Emanuel’s two-year police hiring surge. He noted then that rookie salaries are low, but rise fast.

“You go out and hire [970] police. But what happens after the election when the city’s financial crisis continues? Do you begin not filling the police vacancies? . . . Those shell games have been raised before. Approaching election, you fill vacancies. After the election, you don’t fill vacancies,” he said.

Vallas’ broadside took aim at what Emanuel views as his greatest strength.

The mayor points with pride to the progress he has made in reforming school funding and identifying dedicated funding sources for all four city employee pension funds.

That’s apparently why Emanuel was so furious about Vallas’ verbal broadside, he broke with his longstanding tradition of ignoring potential challengers.

“This is a person who is the architect of kicking the can down the road – from skipping pension payments, eliminating direct-line revenue support for teachers pensions to Chicago’s corporate account . . . It took the city seven long, hard years to fix what he broke,” Emanuel said.

“We’re not going back. It’s not gonna be back to the future . . . Since this is the day, we’re not gonna have Ground Hog Day again here in Chicago. It’s not gonna happen.”

Vallas served as revenue director and budget director under Daley before being dispatched to the Chicago Public Schools as CEO after the Illinois General Assembly gave Daley control over CPS.

Those were the days when the four city employee pension funds were so flush with cash, Daley actually skipped payments with union approval and used the money to bankroll a pre-election tax hike and capital improvements.

Attempting to portray Vallas as the “architect” of the pension crisis without also blaming Daley, Emanuel’s predecessor and political mentor, is virtually impossible to do.

But Emanuel signaled that he intends to try. That’s an apparent sign of how seriously he takes a potential challenge from Vallas.

McCarthy and Vallas have already met privately and agreed to lay off each other and focus their attacks on Emanuel.

That presumably includes an unwritten agreement that, whomever manages to force Emanuel into a run-off will get the support of the other.