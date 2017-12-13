Veterans Caucus chair proposes paid holiday on Veterans Day

A 2015 wreath-laying ceremony at the Doughboy Statue at that year's Veteran's Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field. | Sun-Times

Veterans employed by the city would get yet another paid holiday — Nov. 11 — under a perk proposed Wednesday by the vet who chairs the City Council’s Veterans Caucus.

City workers already get a day off on the Monday closest to Veterans Day. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) acknowledged City Hall was closed on that day, Nov. 13, this year. And the city has been roundly criticized over the years for granting city employees far more paid holidays than their counterparts in private industry receive.

Still, Villegas said he now wants to add to those holidays because its important to honor those who served in the armed forces and put their lives on the line.

“To have veterans working on Veterans Day, to me is not right,” Villegas wrote in a text message to the Chicago-Sun Times.

“Veterans never ask how much their life is worth. So I, for sure, am willing to find savings in order to accommodate this ordinance.”

Villegas stressed that, to qualify for the perk, city employees would be required to produce their military discharge forms to the city’s Department of Human Resources. That requirement is tailor-made to prevent employee abuse.

Last year, the Council’s six-member Veterans Caucus moved to cordon off a seat in the far left corner of the City Council chambers to recognize U.S. soldiers held as prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

“I hope they notice. I hope that, during public tours, that’ll be one item people are taken to and some of the kids ask, `What does this chair symbolize?’ [They’ll be told], `That everbody didn’t make it home. Remember our veterans,” Villegas said then.

“When you look at City Hall, there’s not any memorial or dedication to the veterans. This will be a nice, symbolic gesture to make us remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. No one can sit there. It’ll be roped off. Just a memorial to those unaccounted for in any war.”

Villegas is a retired Marine who served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His brother was a Marine. His father served in Vietnam.

“That sense of service is ingrained in us. I felt obligated to wear the uniform of our country,” he said.

“My father passed away when I was 8. We never had a discussion related to POWs and MIAs. But during Vietnam, there were a lot of POW-MIAs. And that’s why, when Rolling Thunder (a veterans’ group) brought this to our attention, we jumped on it.”

The paid holiday would be yet another tribute to military veterans from a city that was the nation’s first to hold a cathartic and belated Welcome Home parade for Vietnam vets, many of whom were shunned by their fellow Americans when they first came home from the unpopular war.

Last year, Mayor Rahm Emanuel set up the new Veterans Affairs Office to expand services to veterans and their families and asked Victor LaGroon, a self-declared “post-9/11 vet” to run it.

To combat homelessness and rising suicide rates among veterans, the city also set up a new website to steer Chicago vets to housing and jobs.