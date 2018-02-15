VIDEO: Cook County Jail detainees applaud CPD commander’s alleged killer

Surveillance video captured Cook County jail detainees clapping for Shomari Legghette after his first court appearance on charges of murdering Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer. | Cook County sheriff's office

Cook County jail officials are looking to reprimand several detainees who were captured on surveillance video Thursday applauding Shomari Legghette after his initial court appearance on charges of murdering Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

The video shows 27 detainees milling about a holding cell between bond court and the Little Village jail complex, according to Cara Smith, chief policy adviser to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Several of the inmates step to the front of the cell as the shackled Legghette approaches, and four or five of them begin clapping as seven sheriff’s officers escort him to the jail.

Legghette appears to look in the direction of the cell, but doesn’t seem to react to the applause.

Smith said Thursday night that investigators were still trying to identify the clapping detainees and forwarding their information to prosecutors, so that it could be considered in sentencing.

“The behavior of the detainees in the video is disgraceful and despicable, just beyond the pale,” Smith said. “As has been the case since this tragedy occurred, our thoughts are with Cmdr. Bauer’s family and the Chicago Police Department.”

Legghette was denied bond at the Thursday hearing. Authorities say the four-time convicted felon shot Bauer six times in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon while running from police who were trying to stop him for questioning.