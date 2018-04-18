What about kids trapped in cars? Aldermen want to protect them by fining parents

Two Chicago aldermen want to throw the book at adults who do what this man did in Pennsylvania — leave his daughter in the back seat of a car while he shopped. According to officers, the temperature inside the car reached 112 degrees and the child had been in the car for less than 15 minutes with the windows rolled up. | Associated Press file photo

Much has been said and done about dogs trapped in cars on stiflingly hot or frigidly cold days. But what about children?

Two of the City Council’s most powerful aldermen now want to protect them — by throwing the book at their parents and holding harmless Good Samaritan rescuers.

Finance Chairman Edward Burke (14th)and President Pro Tem Marge Laurino (39th) introduced an ordinance at Wednesday’s City Council meeting to slap those negligent parents with fines up to $1,000 every time children are placed in danger by being left alone in locked cars.

The ordinance states: “No person shall confine a child in a motor vehicle in such a manner that places a child in a life- or health-threatening situation by exposure to a prolonged period of extreme heat or cold without proper ventilation or other protection from heat or cold.”

Burke’s proposal would also let off the legal hook any passerby who, as he put it, “intervenes in good faith to enter a locked vehicle, using fore if necessary, if the believe a child’s life is in imminent danger.”

But before breaking car windows or jimmying locks, Good Samaritans would be required to call 911 and make what the ordinance calls a “reasonable effort” to locate the vehicle’s owner.

In a press release accompanying the ordinance, Burke noted that there were 42 heatstroke deaths of children stuck in vehicles across the nation last year. That’s a 63 percent increase from 2015 statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The preamble to the ordinance further noted that: a child’s body over-heats “three-to-five times faster” than the body of an adult; a child can die of heat stroke when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees and that it “only take a car ten minutes to heat up 20 degrees internally and become deadly to a child.”

“Before the summer approaches, it would be prudent to enact this ordinance, which protects children from preventable harm,” Burke was quoted as saying.

Laurino said she hopes a companion resolution calling for hearings on the issue raised by KidsAndCars.org “will result in a city-sponsored public awareness campaign” aimed at combating “this form of child endangerment.”