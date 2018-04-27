When scrutiny and scandal end in suicide

Top row, left to right: Attorney Rhonda Crawford in 2016. File photo. Max Herman/For the Sun-Times; Cook County official Orlando Jones. File Photo/Sun-Times; Christopher Kelly, former fundraiser for Gov. Rod Blagojevich, in 2009. AP File Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast; Bottom row, left to right: Chicago Board of Education President Michael Scott. File Photo. Keith Hale/Sun-Times; Metra Executive Director Philip Pagano in 2010. AP File Photo/Metra; Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz. Fox Lake P.D.

If lawyer Rhonda Crawford’s death does prove to be suicide, it will be the latest in a series of cases of public officials who were in legal trouble taking their own lives.

Here are others from the past decade or so.

Christopher Kelly

Christopher Kelly, top fundraiser to former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, faced nearly eight years in prison on two separate fraud convictions. He was under pressure from prosecutors to testify against Blagojevich in the governor’s public corruption case, in which Kelly was a co-defendant. Just days before Kelly was to report to prison in September 2009, the roofing company owner took his own life at 51. After his overdose on pain relievers and rat poison, he told his girlfriend in an ambulance “tell them they won,” according to her interview with police. In court earlier that year, Kelly said he was “deeply sorry” to “the people that I’ve embarrassed by my actions.”

“Christopher Kelly is at peace,” his brother Charles Kelly said at the funeral service.

Michael Scott

Sixteen hours before he was found dead in 2009, Chicago School Board President Michael W. Scott was being questioned by a top aide to then Mayor Richard M. Daley about questionable expenses charged to board credit cards. Scott was being investigated by the Chicago Public Schools’ inspector general for artwork purchased by the school system. Earlier that year, a federal grand jury summoned him to testify as part of a criminal investigation into whether clout had a role in the admissions process for elite public college-prep high schools. Police found his body in the Chicago River near the Merchandise Mart Apparel Center in November 2009 — he shot himself in the head and fell into the river.

“The most perplexing thing to me was how absolutely normal he seemed to me just hours before this incredible tragedy,” mayoral aide Jacquelyn Heard said at the time. “It’s a scene I’ve played over and over and over in my head… it’s extremely haunting.”

Phil Pagano

When Phil Pagano, Metra executive director, killed himself at age 60 by stepping in front of a Metra train in May 2010, he was under FBI scrutiny for bonuses and cash advances he awarded himself. Years after his death, FBI files exposed his secret life that included “at least four” girlfriends.

“It is now believed that Pagano was using the embezzled funds to pay for the multiple affairs,” concluded a 2011 Justice Department memo.

According to the files, Pagano initially told the women he was single when he met them on eHarmony.com. They told investigators he would regularly spend time with them including on weekdays, would take them on vacations and even gave one of them funds when she was having financial trouble. His wife filed for bankruptcy after his death.

Joe Gliniewicz

In the month after his death, the portrait of Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz went from straight-arrow “GI Joe” to crooked cop, with the added narrative of a suicide staged to look like murder. Gliniewicz was weeks from retirement when he killed himself in September 2015, though his death initially got national attention as a police officer slain in the line of duty. Supposedly, three males, one black and two white, murdered Gliniewicz. But investigators eventually revealed that the murder was actually a suicide.

Records that were released after Gliniewicz’s death revealed his long history of misconduct, including a month-long furlough after a subordinate alleged he coerced her into giving him oral sex on multiple occasions. In one incident, Gliniewicz was found passed out behind the wheel of his pickup while on duty, with the engine running and his foot on the gas. He was allegedly distressed about an audit that could reveal he had stolen thousands of dollars from a police youth program to spend on pornography, gym memberships and loans to friends.

Orlando Jones

In 2007, Orlando Jones, one of Cook County’s top political insiders and godson to then powerful County Board President John Stroger, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a Michigan beach — two days after Chicago FBI attempted to interview him. Jones was working as a lobbyist and consultant when news reports came out that he was under criminal investigation for wrongdoing in public hospital contracts in Las Vegas.