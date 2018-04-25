Whitney Young to host first CPS active shooter drill Thursday

The first large-scale active shooter drill undertaken by Chicago Public Schools is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Whitney Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side.

Simulated injuries and gunfire will be used. Students will be let out of school before the drill begins; police cadets will play the role of students, Whitney Young Assistant Principal Matt Swanson told the Sun-Times Wednesday morning.

The drill is the result of discussions that took place among students, faculty and parents in the wake of the February school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Swanson said.

Whitney Young staff members were allowed to opt out of the training, but the majority chose to participate, Swanson said.

Paramedics will play the role of the injured, he said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in close range to gunfire, so it would be good for me personally to hear that sound and know how to react immediately,” Swanson said.

“Sometimes things fall on the ground out of a box and it’s loud, trying to distinguish those sounds quickly is essential in this type of environment,” he said.

Whitney Young held a lockdown drill earlier this school year, as required by the state.

“But we wanted to be proactive and reach out to the different agencies to do a larger drill to see what, if anything, we need to improve.”

Neighbors of the school — located four blocks east of the United Center — received a heads up on the staged chaos.

“It will be what CPD would do in the event of a mass casualty incident,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Simulated notifications that would be sent to cell phones in the area and posted to social media will be drafted, but authorities will “stop short of pressing the send button,” Guglielmi said.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications will take part in the exercise. And Traffic Management Authority will close streets.

A Salvation Army disaster response vehicle will even be at the scene handing out water, coffee and other sustenance.

The drill, which will last about three hours, is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

There’s been no pushback from the local school community on staging the event.

“I think everyone sees that this as beneficial,” Swanson said. “This is a learning environment not only for our staff members but the city agencies too.”