Will Mike Madigan get the boot? Depends whether there’s another shoe to drop

House Speaker Mike Madigan addressing the City Club of Chicago at the University Club of Chicago in 2015. File Photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Wishful thinking by political opponents and newspaper editorial writers aside, Mike Madigan isn’t going anywhere — yet.

That could change after the March 20 primary election, depending on the results of the governor’s race and whether the Democratic nominee is inclined to make a move against him.

But probably not even then.

The biggest factor in Madigan’s immediate fate — the great unknown hanging over all Illinois Democrats right now — is whether more women will come forward publicly to accuse the veteran speaker or his staff of mishandling sexual harassment complaints involving his underlings.

ANALYSIS

If that happens, then Madigan quickly will find himself in uncharted waters that could defy his proven ability to stay the course and this columnist’s ability to foresee the outcome.

Four years of close combat with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have left Madigan a wounded leader whose negative public image has become a liability for his party and its candidates.

The question Democratic officials keep asking themselves is whether Madigan’s liabilities outweigh his value to the party as an election-winner who stands as a bulwark against the policies and politics of Rauner.

Before the sexual harassment case of former Democratic campaign worker Alaina Hampton became public, the verdict from party officials was clear if not necessarily unanimous: They would stand in solidarity with Madigan in furtherance of their top priority — giving the boot to Rauner.

So far, members of Madigan’s House Democratic caucus and top party leaders are staying with that approach even after the revelation of a second case of a Madigan operative stepping aside under fire for alleged misconduct.

Yet even for the powerful speaker, this is a problem that appears to be beyond the reach of his usual stratagems — a turning point that threatens to become a tipping point.

Still, Democratic sources contacted this week said they are aware of no serious behind-the-scenes discussions to either replace Madigan as state party chairman or to move against him as speaker.

That’s not to say they’re not worried about how this will play out, nor is it any indication that Democratic elected officials are all that fond of Madigan’s leadership. Before Rauner came along, the party’s progressive wing in particular chafed under his heavy-handed leadership style.

But in times of war, some point out, there’s always a fear of changing generals.

For the first time, some Democratic candidates have joined in the calls for Madigan’s removal, a campaign tactic previously reserved for Republicans.

Notably, the only ones doing so are those with little or nothing to lose because Madigan had already taken sides against them in the primary.

It’s a lot easier for Democratic candidates for governor Chris Kennedy and Daniel Biss to speak out against Madigan when he is known to be backing J.B. Pritzker for the party’s nomination. The same goes for the criticism from 3rd District Congressional candidate Marie Newman, running against U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, whose father is a long-time Madigan ally.

That’s not to suggest their views are inconsequential. The mere fact that Democrats find it politically advantageous to openly oppose Madigan is proof of his weakened status.

Plus, if either Kennedy or Biss win the Democratic nomination, they would immediately emerge as more powerful forces within the party who would not be beholden to Madigan and could work against his re-election as party chairman if they chose. That doesn’t mean either man could get it done without a lot of help.

Pritzker supporters argue he would be the Democrat in the best position to stand up to Madigan, although his reluctance to criticize the speaker on the campaign trail hasn’t done much to prove the point.

The Illinois Democratic state central committee is required by law to meet in Springfield within 41 days after the primary to elect its chairman.

If Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, a close Madigan ally, were to lose his primary contest, that also could put momentum behind the idea that Madigan’s time is up.

There isn’t a long line of top Democrats who would want the party chairmanship.

It’s not considered an important source of Madigan’s power. In fact, Madigan’s 20-year tenure as party chairman has mostly been marked by the diminution of the state party as a source of influence.

Some believe Madigan took over the party mainly to keep anyone else from using it to form a power base — and to take advantage of the discounted mailing rates it affords his candidates.

Madigan’s power stems from his role as House speaker, and he has used the party apparatus mainly to further what always is his first priority — electing enough Democratic state representatives to keep him in that role.

The only sure way to oust Madigan is to elect enough Republicans, which remains a tall order in a Democratic-leaning state with a legislative map that favors Democrats.