With 10-mile walk, activist hopes to return spotlight to 2 dead infants

Andrew Holmes walked 10 miles Friday morning to remember two children whose bodies were found in wrapped in plastic bags last year. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Chicago anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes trekked 10 miles across the south suburbs Friday morning in an effort to put the spotlight back on the deaths of two infants last year.

Holmes — a frequent presence at shooting scenes in Chicago — walked from Markham to Dolton to place flowers and plush toys at the homes where the two infants were found dead in June and July of 2017.

Baby Ariyah Mikayla, thought to be less than a year old was found June 7 in a shed in Dolton, authorities said at the time.

The homeowner and a family member were cleaning out the shed in the 15700 block of South Drexel when they smelled a foul odor, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins. After finding a bag and taking it out into the yard, the homeowner found the decomposing body inside.

On July 3, the body of a still-unidentified baby girl was found in the remains of a fire in the 15400 block of South Hamlin in Markham, police said at the time. The home where the fire broke out was vacant. In August, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released a sketch of what the child may have looked like.

Holmes, with an escort from police, walked the 10 miles between the two homes Friday morning. He hoped that his trek would help compel anyone with information on the two deaths to come forward. Both bodies, he said, were found in plastic bags.

“They should able to play with a toy,” Holmes said. “To squeeze that Mickey Mouse, to squeeze that other bear, [to have] been able to live.”

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of death in both cases remain pending.

Contributing: Justin Jackson