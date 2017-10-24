With dog licenses at all-time low, city ponders how to boost numbers

With the number of dogs being licensed declining, the city of Chicago is pondering ways to make it easier, such as being able to buy your dog license from wherever your dog is vaccinated. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago dog owners may soon be able to purchase city licenses for their pets at their veterinarian’s offices, after their dogs are vaccinated for rabies.

Last year, the city sold just 18,015 dog licenses, even though Cook County records show that 91,000 Chicago dogs have been vaccinated for rabies.

That’s down from 29,396 dog registrations in 2011 and 40,896 in 2013.

“We don’t want to talk about fines yet or enforcement because really, I think people feel very taxed and fined right now,” City Clerk Anna Valencia told aldermen Tuesday at City Council budget hearings.

“But one thing we are looking at is to have an awareness campaign and actually mail these 72,000 [owners] we have information for [a notice] just encouraging them to get the license.”

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) urged Valencia to boost chronically dismal dog licensing by “working with point of sales” at veterinarian’s offices, animal hospitals and shelters where dogs are vaccinated, examined and treated.

“It’s not so much that people aren’t willing or that we have to beat them over the head to get it. It’s that we don’t allow the opportunities for them to buy it on site when they’re actually doing rabies vaccinations,” the alderman said.

“Why are we not able to maximize…engage our pet owners on the spot? Vets do not want to engage in this activity because it will cost them an extra $1.25 of staff time to input information into the computer. But, if we’re able to work out a point of sale agreement with institutions, would you be open to allowing those sales and adding an off-site service fee, just as we do with currency exchanges for city stickers?”

Kathryn O’Connell, chief operating officer for the city clerk’s office, replied, “I am going to visit my veterinarian in the 41st Ward … and talk to them about what a potential partnership could look like, what a potential pilot program could look like to license dogs on site so that, when someone does receive the rabies vaccination, there would be something at the veterinary office.”

More immediately, O’Connell said the clerk’s office plans to send renewal notices to licensed dog owners. That’s something that has not been done for the last five or six years.

Lopez also suggested providing a “benefit to licensing.”

“As of right now, other than forking over $5 or $50, there is really no known benefit to having a pet license in Chicago,” he said.

Five years ago, then-City Clerk Susana Mendoza’s carrot-and-stick appeal to the owners of 470,000 unlicensed dogs more than doubled registration.

Mendoza succeeded where her predecessors failed by offering free rabies vaccines at citywide events, by holding an online dog registration contest with prizes donated by local businesses.

But those carrots were supposed to be followed by a stick: $30 to $200 tickets for dog owners who have thumbed their noses at the city’s mandatory dog license for decades without consequence.

Instead, the city’s Commission on Animal Care and Control dropped the ball — either because it was inundated and understaffed or because Mayor Rahm Emanuel changed executive directors just when a ticket blitz was supposed to begin with stings at dog parks and beaches.

When the threatened hammer never came down, dog owners apparently got lethargic — reducing dog licenses to the new low disclosed Tuesday. That’s even though Chicago’s dog population has been pegged at more than 650,000.

Also during Tuesday’s hearing, African-American aldermen renewed their longstanding claim that the municipal identification program created to help undocumented immigrants come “out of the shadows” was a “waste of money.”

The criticism got so repetitive, Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th) tried to cut it short by saying, “All those who think it’s a bad idea, raise your hand.”

Valencia is asking for another $1 million and two staffers to implement a program that has already cost $1 million.

“I will never agree, but I thank you for your comment,” the clerk said.

Valencia also disclosed that Chicagoans will soon be able to live-stream City Council meetings, using their mobile devices.

Even so, aldermen complained aloud that the Chicago City Council remains stuck in the Dark Ages when it comes to technology.