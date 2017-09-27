Woman charged in Brighton Park crash that killed teen

The driver in a Brighton Park car crash that killed the 18-year-old passenger was charged Wednesday with aggravated driving under the influence.

Adrienne Garcia, 27, had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit as she sped up to pass a semi-tractor trailer on South Kedzie Avenue near 47th Street on Sept. 19, Cook County prosecutor said.

Garcia’s car struck the semi, sending her car spinning into a lamppost and causing fatal injuries to passenger Vivian Molina, Assistant State’s Attorney Julia Ramirez said during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Witnesses pulled the two women from the wrecked car, which was smoking and leaking, and surveillance cameras on a nearby grocery store captured footage of the crash, Ramirez said. Molina died two days later at Mount Sinai Hospital of multiple injuries she suffered in the wreck.

Garcia’s blood alcohol level was measured at .266 after the crash, well above the .08 legal limit, Ramirez said. At the hospital, Garcia allegedly admitted she was driving Molina home.

Garcia suffered a broken leg and ribs during the crash.

Judge David Navarro ordered Garcia, who remained hospitalized Wednesday, released on electronic monitoring.