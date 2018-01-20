Thousands flock downtown for Women’s March: ‘We have to keep standing up’

Against the national backdrop of the #MeToo movement — and on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration — thousands of people flooded Grant Park Saturday morning for Chicago’s second annual Women’s March.

Between 50,000 and 80,000 people pre-registered for the march, and as many as 150,000 had gathered by 10 a.m., according to the organizers of Women’s March Chicago, one of dozens of demonstrations taking place across the country on Saturday.

An estimated 250,000 took part in last year’s Chicago march in response to Trump’s presidency, bringing together a number of groups together focusing on social issues including equal rights, affordable health care, environmental protection.

Organizers this year are urging a “March to the Polls” ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Among the speakers set to address the crowds are Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Arriving downtown Saturday morning, Cheryl Arevalo said that following the 2016 presidential election, she gave Trump a month before mobilizing women in her retirement community.

“We marched last year and signed petitions,” Arevalo said. “We have to stop them from steamrolling important issues.”

Elizabeth Palacio and Candy Rolsay met at last year’s Women’s March and were reunited at #womensmarchchi (it was a coincidence. “We have to keep standing up and speaking out against injustice,” Palacio said. “Or voices matter. They always have.” #Suntimes

Follow along with Chicago Sun-Times reporters and photographers throughout the day as the rally and march continue.

Rally doesn't start til 11 but people are already lined up. #WomensMarchchicago #Suntimes pic.twitter.com/crqqvfg2wI — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) January 20, 2018

Second City comics at the Chicago women’s march #suntimes pic.twitter.com/o4UjvHaCQL — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) January 20, 2018