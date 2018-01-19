Chicago women’s march: What to know for Saturday

A protester responds to supporters of President Donald Trump during the Women's March on Chicago, Jan. 21, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Before Chicago area residents take to the street Saturday for the Women’s March, here’s what you should know about traveling to and from the march route, street closures and how bundled up you should to be for the day.

LOGISTICS: The rally site at Grant Park opens at 9 a.m., kicking off with recorded videos and music. The speaking program, which includes Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, begins at 11 a.m.

The march will start at 12:30 p.m.

Starting at Jackson Street at Columbus Drive, marchers are expected to head west on Jackson to Clark Street. From there, they’ll head north on Clark to Federal Plaza. Organizers expect marchers to disband at Jackson and Dearborn Street.

TRANSPORTATION:

Public transportation is “highly recommended” by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Officials with OEMC will monitor the event. Traffic control aides will be on hand to direct traffic.

The CTA will provide extra bus and rail service for customers attending the march on Saturday, including increased service on the Blue, Brown, Purple, Green and Orange lines from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on the #147 Outer Drive Express bus between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Some buses will also be rerouted from 8 a.m. until around 4 p.m. Here are the reroutes:

-#3 King,

-# 4 Cottage Grove

-#6 Jackson Park Express

-#J14 Jeffery Jump

-#20 Madison

-#22 Clark

-#29 State

-#36 Broadway

-#56 Milwaukee

-#60 Blue Island/26 St.

-#62 Archer

-#124 Navy Pier

-#126 Jackson

-#146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express

-#147 Outer Drive Express

-#151 Sheridan.

For those commuting to and from the suburbs Saturday, Metra will add extra service on its busiest lines — BNSF, UP North, UP Northwest and UP West — to accommodate those going to the march. A more detailed schedule can be found here.

STREET CLOSURES:

Closures include:

– Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Balbo Drive

– Jackson Street from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue

– Congress Parkway from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue

Congress Circle will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Once the march begins, Michigan Avenue will be closed from Randolph Street to Harrison Street, and closures on Jackson are anticipated to be implemented as far west as LaSalle Street. OEMC says other streets may be closed tomorrow to implement public safety.

WEATHER:

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 42 for most of the day, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Marchers can warm up at the Chicago Temple on 77 West Washington Street.